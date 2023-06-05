Why did Mandy Rose leave Otis? Know what they are doing now

Mandy Rose and Otis' WWE pairing is one that caught many fans by surprise, but it still worked out well in the long run. However, the ending to the unlikely couple may have been an abrupt moment for some.

One of the most recent and memorable WWE couples in recent history is between Mandy Rose and Otis. The on-screen romance began in 2019, wherein the current WWE star would help Rose in her matches. However, their romance was interrupted by Dolph Ziggler, building a love triangle angle. Later on, it was revealed that Sonya Deville, Mandy's former partner, worked against them. Still, the couple managed to get through all of the obstacles.

Mandy Rose left Otis after she was drafted to RAW in 2020, while her on-screen boyfriend remained on SmackDown. At the time, the latter was part of Heavy Machinery with Tucker and was in a feud with The Miz and John Morrison. The latter duo used this tactic in an attempt to separate Otis from his Money in the Bank contract.

Mandy Rose and Otis are now on completely different paths. Mandy later moved to NXT, where she was a former Women's Champion and leader of Toxic Attraction. She was released in December 2022 due to her FanTime content. She got engaged to former NXT star Sabatino Piscitelli (aka Tino Sabbatelli) in September 2022.

Otis, on the other hand, has been teaming with Chad Gable as part of The Alpha Academy on RAW. However, Maximum Male Models has recently expressed interest in the 31-year-old.

Who pitched Mandy Rose and Otis to be an on-screen WWE couple?

The former WWE couple's chemistry was one that hooked many fans. As it turns out, everything was natural as the idea stemmed from Rose herself.

During a previous interview, the former WWE star shared that the current RAW star talked a lot about her back in NXT. Due to this, Mandy Rose pitched the on-screen romance with Otis to Vince McMahon.

"Otis always was around in NXT and posting pics of me and talking about how much he liked me. In a cute way, not a creepy way. This continued on and I thought it would be great if this became a storyline, especially once Otis entered Wrestlemania. I actually went to Vince McMahon myself and pitched the idea and he loved it."

From the looks of it, the former couple maintained a good relationship even if their romance was cut short. It remains to be seen if they will ever reunite once again.

