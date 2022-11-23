In its decades-long history, WWE has had its fair share of controversial stories and one such included Brie Bella and Nikki Bella. The Bella Twins were considered to be inseparable by many, something that Vince McMahon took as a challenge.

In 2014, Daniel Bryan was involved in a feud with Kane and Stephanie McMahon. This was after the Team Hell No angle and prior to the Yes! Movement. Back then, Brie Bella and Daniel Bryan had recently married and WWE wanted to utilize the power couple. Thus, they pitched Brie into the mix to fight Stephanie.

This led to a match at SummerSlam. Stephanie McMahon had backup plans in the form of Nikki Bella, who turned on her sister and made her lose the match. In the aftermath, the twins had multiple backstage brawls and in-ring catfights. One of their segments involved Jerry Springer which ended in chaos.

On an August 25 edition of WWE RAW, Nikki confronted Brie while Jerry Lawler acted as a moderator. The heel Bella spoke at length about how she hated her twin sister and was jealous of her success inside the ring and in real life. It was then that she delivered the infamous words:

"As far as I’m concerned, I have no sister. I wish you died in the womb!"

Although it was a part of the script and nothing was taken personally, the line put the PG in WWE to shame.

What happened after the controversial incident between Nikki Bella and Brie Bella in WWE?

Nikki left no stone unturned in humiliating Brie as she used her connections with Stephanie to book her sister into handicap matches. It all came down to Hell in a Cell with the stipulation that the loser will become the winner’s Personal Assistant for 30 days. Nikki won that bout and abused her authority over her sister.

On the last day of Brie Bella's apparent slavery, Nikki Bella fought AJ Lee for the Divas Championship in a bid to avenge her loss at Night of Champions. The match lasted approximately 39 seconds. Brie distracted AJ by kissing her, allowing Nikki to plant a Rack Attack and win.

It was believed that Brie Bella would declare herself as the next competitor for the title. Instead of a heated brawl, the confused fans saw The Bella Twins embracing each other during the celebrations. Brie had officially turned heel and played a major role in Nikki's title defenses.

The Bellas feuded with Naomi, Paige, and AJ Lee over the next few months. Nikki Bella eventually dropped the Divas Championship to Charlotte Flair at the 2015 Night of Champions event, ending her historic reign of 301 days.

