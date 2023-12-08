Why did Paul Heyman betray CM Punk in 2013? Exploring their past before SmackDown reunion

CM Punk was a Paul Heyman guy once, and it didn’t end well for the returning superstar. Unfortunately, The Second City Saint suffered a betrayal at the hands of The Wise-Man, and the situation never cooled down before Punk left WWE.

Punk aligned with Paul Heyman after his heel turn in 2012, after he attacked The Rock on RAW 1000. Punk and Heyman coming together was a force that had taken the roster by storm. Heyman was with Punk when the latter was basking in the glory of his then record-setting reign as WWE Champion. Furthermore, the duo took on The Undertaker at WrestleMania 29 as well!

Punk took a couple of months off WWE after his loss against The Undertaker. When he returned, the situation had changed. He received massive support from the crowd, and did away with much of his heel personality. Heyman wasn’t on board with the personality change and became inevitably frustrated as time passed.

At Money in the Bank 2013, Heyman cost Punk the MITB briefcase by attacking him with a ladder. The feud between Punk and Heyman started from this point onwards and lasted until Punk faced off against Ryback at Hell in a Cell where Heyman was on top of the cell.

Punk attacked Heyman atop the cell, and the rivalry ended. Soon after, CM Punk left the company in 2014.

CM Punk can become the 2nd major name to join SmackDown

Randy Orton and Punk, both, returned at Survivor Series. Following that, the next step was to wait and see which brand they signed with.

Randy Orton signed with SmackDown after Nick Aldis promised him a shot at The Bloodline. Now, Punk is scheduled to appear on SmackDown and if Aldis is convincing enough, Punk could become another major superstar to sign with the blue show.

On the other hand, Adam Pearce is trying to bring Punk to RAW but Seth Rollins is about to be a problem given the issues between him and CM Punk.

Braun Strowman reveals the greatest talker in history here