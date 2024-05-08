  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Drew McIntyre
  • Why is popular WWE star concerned about Drew McIntyre attempting to ‘end his life’?

Why is popular WWE star concerned about Drew McIntyre attempting to ‘end his life’?

By Rahul Patnaik
Modified May 08, 2024 02:16 GMT
Drew McIntyre in picture
Drew McIntyre in picture. [Images via WWE website]

WWE Superstar Drew McIntyre has been steadily unraveling in recent months due to his ongoing rivalry with CM Punk. It has led many to speculate that he may reach a breaking point sooner rather than later.

Dijak recently revealed that McIntyre had contacted him to commend his Twitter activity. However, he couldn't shake the feeling that McIntyre must have also noticed his positive tweets about his current rival, CM Punk. This left him questioning whether McIntyre's praise was a setup before potentially turning on him.

Check out his recent tweet below:

The former NXT star will need to be wary of McIntyre, especially considering the latter's animosity toward CM Punk. Adding to the tension is Dijak's getting drafted to Monday Night RAW, which means he'll now regularly share the locker room with Drew McIntyre.

Popular WWE star recently got some important advice from CM Punk

Dijak recently revealed that he had a private conversation with CM Punk backstage during a recent episode of NXT.

He described it as the most significant conversation of his professional career. Dijak shared that Punk imparted advice on what he believes it takes to succeed in professional wrestling, particularly in WWE and in life in general.

"I talked to him after and I don't know if he remembers this or knows this or not, but after that, we had one of the most — no, we had the most important conversation that I’ve ever had in my professional wrestling career, where he just gave me advice on what he thinks it takes to succeed and have success, maybe in pro wrestling, in general, but specifically in WWE," Dijak said.

With Dijak's return to the main roster, it will be intriguing to see what the Stamford-based company has in store for him in the future.

Do you love to play crosswords, Wordle or other exciting games? We'd like to connect with you. Fill the form here!

Quick Links

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी