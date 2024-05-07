Recently drafted WWE star speculates whether Drew McIntyre is deceiving him

Drew McIntyre may be in one of the best angles on the WWE program with CM Punk, but his change in attitude over the last few months helped him express his true feelings of hate for literally everybody.

So naturally, when he shows some kind of friendship to a fellow superstar, it would cast doubt over the move by the former WWE Champion. This is where Dijak is at after being drafted to Monday Night RAW.

Taking to X, Dijak noted that Drew McIntyre let him know that the latter likes his recent work on the social media platform formerly known as Twitter. Be that as it may, the newest member of the red brand's roster speculated whether the Scottish Warrior noticed the nice things he said about CM Punk.

Dijak concluded by adding that McIntyre is only being nice to him in order to get him down the line:

"Drew told me last night he likes my Twitter work, but also that means he probably saw the nice things I said about Punk so now I’m wondering if he’s just setting me up to end my life," wrote Dijak on X.

Expand Tweet

Adam Pearce noted ahead of RAW this week that Drew McIntyre was not medically clear to take part in the first round of the King of the Ring tourney. McIntyre was later seen wearing an elbow pad during the show.

CM Punk reveals how he plans on ending his feud with the former WWE Champion

Drew McIntyre was replaced by Main Event Jey Uso on RAW, who advanced to the next round by defeating Finn Bálor. After the latter drove out of the arena, CM Punk arrived. The Straight Edge Superstar then cut a promo in the ring.

Later when Jackie Redmond caught him backstage to ask where his feud with The Scottish Warrior end, the ex-UFC star had this to say:

"It ends with me breaking his face. This isn't me being a nice guy anymore. This is about him taking time out of my career. This is about him potentially ruining a WrestleMania moment for me," said Punk.

It appeared ahead of the Royal Rumble this year that CM Punk was going to face World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins at WWE WrestleMania XL, possibly in the main event on Saturday.

However, Drew McIntyre got him injured during the battle royal. Punk later returned the favor at The Show of Shows, costing McIntyre the title he had just won from Rollins.

Do you see Drew McIntyre vs. CM Punk happening as early as the next WWE Premium Live Event with the way things are going? Hit the Discuss button and let us know your thoughts!

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback