Why is Randy Orton's WWE return a big deal? Find out ahead of his rumored comeback

Randy Orton's return to WWE is one that many fans are anticipating. The Viper hasn't struck since May last year, and his eventual comeback to the Stamford-based promotion affects a lot of factors.

The Apex Predator is one of the biggest stars not just in WWE, but in the entire wrestling world. His years in the business have gained him countless fans who support him whether he is a face or even a heel. His feuds have almost always had fans captivated and tuning in on a weekly basis, whether it's for the title or not. If Roman Reigns defeats Rhodes, Randy is another opponent he could fight. Meanwhile, if Cody ends up becoming the new champion at WrestleMania 39, a feud with his former mentor will surely be one to watch.

Another reason why The Viper's return is a big deal is due to the numerous concerns surrounding his injury. Initially, there was a lot of speculation about how severe his injury was. The superstar has been out with an injury for a year, one of the longest periods he's been sidelined in recent times.

Finally, Randy Orton has a lot of unfinished business in WWE. An example could be his feud with The Bloodline before his absence in May last year. Not only did he and Matt Riddle lose the RAW Tag Team Championship to The Usos, but they were also on the receiving end of an attack by their opponents and Roman Reigns. It will definitely be a big deal if Randy Orton returns to avenge what happened to him.

Latest reports on Randy Orton's WWE return status

There are only a few days before the annual WrestleMania 39 mega event, but it has also been months since numerous speculations regarding Randy's return were also made. Interestingly, recent reports suggest he won't miss out on this year's showcase.

As per Dave Meltzer in the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, there are a lot of indications that Randy Orton is preparing for a return soon. He added that this was definitely positive news as some people were worried during the latter part of last year.

"All the indications are that he's on his way back, which is also good news because at the end of last year, there were definitely people worried about him."

It will be interesting to see the Apex Predator return to action after months of absence, especially if this were to occur at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

Was Bo Dallas better than Bray Wyatt? A WWE Hall of Famer said so here

Poll : 0 votes