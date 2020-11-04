Reckoning, currently part of the villainous group RETRIBUTION, has expressed her desire to dethrone Asuka as the Raw Women's Champion on the 2 November episode of Monday Night Raw, in a WWE Network exclusive interview:

In the interview, Reckoning, formerly known as Mia Yim on NXT, talks about "decontaminating the women's division, which is being reigned on by a dancing clown for far too long...in Asuka."

Coincidently, Asuka was not on this week's RAW and her reaction to this apparent challenge hasn't been reported as of now. Regardless, this fresh challenge would certainly benefit Reckoning, and more importantly, RETRIBUTION.

How Reckoning's challenge can help RETRIBUTION

Ever since their debut in August 2020 as a masked group of attackers out to wreak havoc and avenge for all the injustices that WWE has caused over the years, RETRIBUTION has been heavily criticized for its presentation and even the names of its members, by fans and backstage members alike.

Mustafa Ali's introduction as its leader seemed to give the storyline a glimmer of hope, as it meant that he would finally get more screen time and the opportunity to showcase his skills as a wrestler and as a heel through his promo skills. In fact, this development was also tied into the storyline of the hacker of SmackDown, which was featured during the summer of 2020.

Mustafa Ali's introduction as RETRIBUTION's leader seemed to give the group an edge, but it has gone downhill since then

However, it has gone downhill for RETRIBUTION since then. A week after Mustafa Ali was revealed as the leader, he was scheduled to explain his side of the story. But no explanation was given. In the subsequent weeks, instead of being shown as an unbeatable stable, they have been defeated on multiple occasions by The Hurt Business.

RETRIBUTION is in desperate need of a well-structured storyline that gives them credibility and makes them look strong. This is where Monday Night Raw's women's division may come into the picture.

How RETRIBUTION can bolster Raw's women's division

Ever since the departure of Becky Lynch, Monday Night Raw's women's division has looked devoid of main-event caliber female Superstars. Although Sasha Banks and Bayley did a good job a few months ago, they are now a part of the SmackDown roster. Hence, Asuka needs a credible challenger for her Raw Women's Championship.

Raw's women's division seems to be lacking credible singles stars

Superstars such as Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax are currently engaged in the tag team division, and even they do not seem to have any credible challengers. In fact, on the 2nd November episode of RAW, they defeated all of their teammates from the upcoming Women's Traditional Survivor Series match.

There is a paucity of credible figures in RAW's women's division at the moment and the addition of Reckoning into the picture can help the cause. Ignoring the issues with the character on-screen, Mia Yim had shown some potential as a main-event wrestler during her time at NXT.

A title such as the Raw Women's Championship can kickstart the journey for Reckoning on Monday Night Raw, providing more depth to the women's division. More importantly, it can put RETRIBUTION back on the right track.