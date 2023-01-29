Why did Rey Mysterio not enter the 2023 WWE Royal Rumble match?

WWE Superstar Rey Mysterio wasn't seen during this year's WWE Royal Rumble 30-man match despite being announced as entry number 17. From the looks of it, the wrestling veteran's inability to compete was connected to his past.

This year's Rumble event opened with the much-awaited 30-man Rumble match, with Gunther and Sheamus starting the contest. The luchador was then supposed to be entrant number 17, but he didn't show up. The reason for his absence may have been revealed right after.

At number 18, Dominik Mysterio was seen wearing his father's mask before ripping it apart on his way to the ring. With this in mind, it's possible that The Judgment Day, or simply Dominik, beat up Rey Mysterio backstage ahead of the match, which caused his Royal Rumble absence.

As reported by Xero News in the past, the promotion was said to be planning a feud between the father and son. It was reported that Dom and Damian Priest were planning for a tag team championship run, with the former even facing off with his father, Rey Mysterio, at WrestleMania Hollywood.

"WWE is discussing pushing Dominik Mysterio. This might start with tag title run alongside Priest. Dom vs Rey still also being discussed for Mania."

The 30-man Rumble match was eventually won by number 30, Cody Rhodes, after eliminating the first entrant Gunther.

The Judgment Day was unsuccessful at WWE Royal Rumble 2023 despite Rey Mysterio's absence

The WWE veteran might not have been present at the 30-man Rumble event, but The Judgment Day was still unable to have a pleasant run in the match due to another veteran.

After Dominik's entrance at number 18, he was followed by fellow stablemate Dinn Balor at number 20 and Priest at 22. They were able to team up for a few minutes and eliminate some superstars before Edge returned at number 24.

The Hall of Famer eliminated Balor and Damian, and as he was eliminating the younger Mysterio, but Finn and Priest derailed Edge's plans by eliminating him from outside the ring.

The brawl between the stable and The Rated R Superstar continued outside the ring, with Rhea Ripley even joining the mix later on. However, The Eradicator's plans were cut short when Beth Phoenix, WWE Hall of Famer and Edge's wife, returned and aided her husband.

Before the events of WWE Royal Rumble 2023, Rey Mysterio was feuding with SmackDown star Karrion Kross. It will be interesting to see if tonight's events will mark the veteran's attention to a more personal feud.

