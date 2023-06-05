Why did Rhea Ripley have doubts about her relationship with Dominik Mysterio in WWE?

Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio came together last year after Dom betrayed his father, Rey Mysterio, and joined The Judgment Day. Since then, sparks have been flying between them (of course, on-screen!)

It’s been rather entertaining to watch Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio give the fans peak couple goals. They’ve always been there for each other, Mami doesn’t let anyone trash-talk Dom Dom, and young Mysterio is Ripley’s biggest cheerleader! However, when WWE Creative came up with this idea, The Nightmare wasn’t sure if the storyline would work or if there would be any chemistry between them.

During an interview with Michael Fairman, the current SmackDown Women’s Champion revealed that she never had a proper conversation with Dominik Mysterio before the storyline. Therefore, neither of them was sure they could showcase the relationship that WWE Creative aimed for.

"Once I found out that Dom was on the same page as me, it just clicked. [It worked so well, right?] Yeah, I never thought that it would work, and I don't think Dom thought it would work either, especially because we barely really talked beforehand. It was just like a 'hi' 'bye.' Yeah, I mean we just said 'hello' and 'how are you?' And that's about it," revealed Ripley.

It’s safe to say that Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio made the storyline work perfectly. As per The Nightmare, being of the same age helped the pair ease into the characters and build a flourishing bond!

"Dom and I we're the same age pretty much. I'm one year older than him and that's it. So, like we're very very similar and we're on the same sort of path so it's just been clicking and we're having a lot of fun," added Ripley.

Rhea Ripley can soon be joined by another champion in The Judgment Day

Rhea Ripley has been the WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion since she defeated Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania.

So far, she is the only member of The Judgment Day who is a champion. However, on the upcoming episode of RAW, Seth Rollins will defend his World Heavyweight Championship against Damian Priest. WWE booked the match after The Visionary issued an open challenge, and The Archer of Infamy answered.

Interestingly, while Priest answered the challenge, previously, Ripley claimed that The Judgment Day would take the title off Seth Rollins, and it could even be Dominik Mysterio who did the deed.

It’s possible WWE booked Priest for the title match to give him the much-deserved singles push on the red brand.

