Why did WWE choose 6' 5" ex-champion as Seth Rollins' first world title challenger on RAW? Possible reasons explored

Seth Rollins secured the WWE World Heavyweight Championship at Night of Champions 2023 at Jeddah Superdome in Saudi Arabia. The Visionary defeated AJ Styles in the opening bout of the event.

Following the sensational win, WWE has already chosen his first challenger in Damian Priest. It's an interesting choice since the RAW roster has stalwarts such as Cody Rhodes and Drew McIntyre, and even Brock Lesnar, who is a free agent.

It's possible WWE chose Damian Priest as the first challenger for Seth Rollins to dish out an enthralling encounter. Since the former United States Champion is a part of one of WWE's top factions, The Judgment Day, the promotion may very well consider putting the title over Priest's shoulder.

Not only would this give The Archer of Infamy a major push, but would also elevate The Judgment Day's position in WWE RAW. With Rhea Ripley already holding the SmackDown Women's Title, the stable could get immense popularity.

Furthermore, Damian Priest has proven his worth as a main-roster superstar. However, Priest hasn't quite gotten the chance to showcase his skills as a part of The Judgment Day since most of the attention has been on Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio. It's possible WWE is subtly trying to shift the focus on The Archer of Infamy.

Seth Rollins wanted a challenger for the World Heavyweight Championship at the earliest

Seth Rollins wasn't done proving his supremacy even after becoming the World Heavyweight Champion. On Monday Night RAW following Night of Champions, The Visionary celebrated his victory, and clearly, he was ready for a challenger.

Unlike Roman Reigns, who only defends his title at premium live events, Seth Rollins wants to be a fighting champion. He's ready to put the title on the line during weekly shows and take on the mightiest of superstars on the red brand.

Staying true to his words, The Drip God issued an open challenge for the title, and Damian Priest answered. The match between Priest and Rollins is scheduled for WWE RAW next week and promises to be an impeccable affair.

