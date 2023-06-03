4 WWE Superstars who could challenge for Seth Rollins' title

During the April 24, 2023 edition of WWE RAW, Triple H unveiled a newly designed World Heavyweight Championship and that a new champion would be crowned at Night of Champions. As we now know, Seth Rollins defeated AJ Styles at the premium live event and was awarded the title.

Now that Rollins has the new belt, it's time to start looking ahead at potential opponents to challenge him for the title. The obvious name that comes to mind would be AJ Styles. Styles is fresh off of a valiant losing effort in Saudi Arabia, but he could certainly challenge for the title again in the future.

With the recent WWE Draft behind us, there are several WWE Superstars on the RAW roster who deserve a shot at the World Heavyweight Championship. Aside from the prominent names on the roster, there are several stars who might not be the first names who come to mind, yet they still have an argument for why they are worthy of being in the title picture.

Today we take a look at those who should be considered for challengers for Rollins' title. Here is our list of 4 WWE Superstars who could challenge Seth Rollins for the WWE Heavyweight Championship.

#4 - Damian Priest of WWE's Judgment Day

Damian Priest could be primed to take off on a singles run!

Since the debut of The Judgment Day, Damian Priest has served as the unofficial muscle of the faction, with Finn Balor at the helm, and Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley manipulating the minds of the entire WWE roster.

Prior to signing with the company in late-2018, Priest was already a well-known and traveled star on the independent scene. As "Punishment Martinez," he turned heads and made a huge name for himself on the Ring of Honor roster. Damian has nearly 20 years of pro wrestling experience under his belt.

While Balor might be the "leader" of The Judgment Day, Damian Priest has all the skills needed to rise to the top and if this stable does split, Fans could look for Priest to break out of Finn's shadow and make an epic run that could put him in the title picture.

#3 - 2-time WWE Champion The Miz

The A-lister The Miz.

The world watched in 2004 as The Miz captivated the wrestling world during his time on Season 4 of Tough Enough. Despite not winning the contest, The A-Lister would go on to become the most successful WWE Superstar to ever compete on the reality television series.

Since signing with the company in 2004, The Miz has defied all the odds of what people expected out of the reality TV star. He was doubted from the very beginning and regardless if you love him, or love to hate him, you have to respect what The A-Lister has done throughout his 2 decades with WWE. The Miz is a two-time Grand Slam Champion and Money in the Bank winner.

In recent years, The Miz has been more of a talking head, rather than a championship contender. His charisma and overall presence have enabled him to remain relevant, despite not being at the top of the roster. With that said, The Miz is certainly capable of stepping back into the spotlight, and considering his history with Seth Rollins, it's not a far-fetched idea to consider The Miz as a potential title contender.

#2 - The American Nightmare Cody Rhodes

Finish the story...

When you think about wrestling's most prestigious families, you have to mention The Rhodes family. The American Dream Dusty Rhodes was one of the most beloved, and successful wrestlers of all time. Now that Cody is back with the company, he is looking to prove he is capable of not only living up to his father's Hall of Fame legacy but creating one of his own.

At WrestleMania 39, Cody Rhodes lost to Roman Reigns in one of the greatest WrestleMania main events in history. Since then, Cody has been fighting to "finish the story," but there's been one huge obstacle in his way...Brock Lesnar. Hopefully, the Cody vs. Brock saga will end soon and maybe Cody can focus on getting back in the hunt for a title. The newly returned World Heavyweight Championship would look amazing around the waist of The American Nightmare.

#1 - 3-time WWE Champion Bray Wyatt

The Eater of Worlds, Bray Wyatt

Regardless if you are a fan or not, you have to admit that very few superstars in recent memory have been able to match Bray Wyatt's amazing style of storytelling. The self-proclaimed Eater of Worlds has undergone several gimmick changes throughout his career, but he was at his best with The Wyatt Family, as well as The Fiend.

Fans have not seen Bray Wyatt for months now, due to him being out with an injury. Wyatt returned at the 2022 Extreme Rules premium live event, to the delight of the fanbase. There was a lot of excitement surrounding the storyline including Uncle Howdy, but that angle ended prematurely due to an injury he sustained.

Recent rumors are that The Fiend character might not be making a return. However, fans are hopeful that Wyatt will make a return nonetheless and if he does, he definitely deserves a shot at a title. Bray vs. Seth would be a very exciting feud that could provide fans with months of entertainment leading up to the title bout.

