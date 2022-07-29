Seth Rollins and Riddle have been among the most frequent stars to appear on WWE television in recent years. The pair were supposed to have a match at SummerSlam 2022, but due to an injury to the RK-Bro member, the clash was canceled.

As of now, the stars are involved in an on-screen rivalry with each other. If you're wondering why they had heat in real life, we've got you covered in this article.

Why did Riddle and Seth Rollins have real-life heat in WWE?

In 2019, Riddle's now ex-wife, Lisa, called out WWE women on Instagram for being "straight, skinny, jiggly fat." In the now-deleted post, she specifically pinned an image of Becky Lynch. For those unknown, Rollins and Lynch were engaged at the time, so The Visionary naturally took offense.

The deleted Instagram post from The Original Bro's ex-wife

In an interview, Seth Rollins admitted that he had no interest in working with Riddle at any point in his career. However, after Survivor Series 2020 went off-air, The Original Bro approached The Visionary to apologize on behalf of himself and his ex-wife.

He described the incident in an interview with TalkSport.

"After Survivor Series, because he was there I got to talk to him and I said ‘Hey’ and a camera came up to us to film it and I said ‘No, don’t come over here, don’t film this. It’s between me and him.’ We talked," said Riddle. "I told him – and this is exactly what I said – I said ‘Hey man, what was said, I don’t agree with it. I thought it was bullcrap. It’s not cool. I just want you to know I apologize, I apologize on her behalf as well."

Thankfully, the beef is now over and fans will surely see the two stars in the same ring very soon.

Seth Rollins and Riddle's confrontation at WWE SummerSlam 2022 is canceled

WrestlingWorldCC @WrestlingWCC Seth Rollins vs Riddle has been pulled from Summerslam Seth Rollins vs Riddle has been pulled from Summerslam https://t.co/JK30FmROxW

As noted above, the confrontation between Riddle and Rollins at SummerSlam 2022 has been canceled. As most fans might expect, the cancelation is due to an injury.

The former United States Champion has suffered a brachial plexus injury, also known as a stinger. He suffered the injury when Seth Rollins attacked him on a recent episode of RAW.

As of now, it is unclear if fans will get to see The Visionary at SummerSlam 2022. According to a report from Fightful.com, he is still expected to travel to Nashville, Tennessee over the weekend.

Seth Rollins reacted to the situation on Twitter, and surprisingly, WWE's new head of creative Triple H replied to the tweet.

Triple H @TripleH Seth “Freakin’” Rollins @WWERollins For anyone who purchased a ticket to #SummerSlam hoping to see me in action, I apologize. I did everything I could over the last 6 months to earn my spot on this show, but some things are out of my control. Thank you for always singing my song. They’ll hear ya someday. For anyone who purchased a ticket to #SummerSlam hoping to see me in action, I apologize. I did everything I could over the last 6 months to earn my spot on this show, but some things are out of my control. Thank you for always singing my song. They’ll hear ya someday. I hear you! twitter.com/wwerollins/sta… I hear you! twitter.com/wwerollins/sta…

If fans are lucky, they might see Seth Rollins compete against a mystery opponent at WWE SummerSlam 2022.

