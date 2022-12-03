Why did Roman Reigns choose a different attire from The Bloodline at Survivor Series?

Roman Reigns and The Bloodline (The Usos, Solo Sikoa, and Sami Zayn) dominated the team of Brawling Brutes (Sheamus, Ridge Holland and BUTCH), devouring the two champions, Drew McIntyre and Kevin Owens along the way in convincing fashion at the WWE Survivor Series WarGames premium live event on November 26, 2022.

Fans who saw the event noticed that all members of The Bloodline except Roman Reigns wore red for the Men’s WarGames match. The Tribal Chief donned black pants for the extremely physical match that saw his team emerge victorious after more than 30 minutes of action.

Sarath Ton, who designed the gear, recently revealed to Sam Roberts on Not Sam Wrestling that Roman Reigns’ chose to go a different way when he realized that the fabric texture was not to his liking.

"The Bloodline, I did all the red,” said Sarath. “You will notice that there was one member of the Bloodline who wasn't in red, and that's not because it wasn't made, it was because the fabric texture wasn't what he thought it was going to be. He put it on to see how it felt. At the end of the day, he's the Tribal Chief, he gets to do what he wants. It would have been cool if they were all dressed in red, but at the same time, he does his thing and you're following him.”

Sami Zayn proves his loyalty to Roman Reigns The Bloodline at WWE Survivor Series WarGames

The main event of the November 26th PLE saw a dramatic conclusion as Sami Zayn attacked former best friend Kevin Owens, proving his loyalty to Roman Reigns and The Bloodline. The Honorary Uce prevented KO from getting a decisive win over The Tribal Chief by stopping the referee’s hand for the third count.

Utterly shocked at what he had just seen, The Prized Fighter confronted Zayn, who took Owens out with a low blow before finishing him off with a Helluva Kick. The match ended after Jey Uso pinned KO with a frog splash. Uso proceeded hugged Zayn after the match to a huge roar from the crowd.

It remains to be seen how the storyline will progress in the weeks to come.

