Why didn't Roman Reigns come out to help Jey Uso on WWE RAW despite making his return? Likely reason explained

Roman Reigns returned to WWE television on the latest episode of Monday Night RAW. The Madison Square Garden crowd went berserk as The OTC pulled Seth Rollins out of the steel cage during the main event against CM Punk. This was a clear indication that the Triple H-led creative team is working towards a Triple Threat Match at WrestleMania 41.

The 'YTC' unleashing his inner demon on The Visionary and The Best in the World wasn't the only Bloodline-related assault on the red show. The show kicked off with the singles match between Jey Uso and Grayson Waller. Main Event Jey emerged victorious in the match but was soon assaulted by Austin Theory, followed by Gunther putting him in a chokehold again.

Given that Roman Reigns has resolved his issues with Jey Uso, one might wonder why the OG Bloodline leader did not show up for his cousin, even though he was present at the venue. Well, it so happens that the OTC was not needed in the venue until the main event. It's possible that the former Undisputed WWE Universal Champion hadn't even arrived at Madison Square Garden when the current World Heavyweight Champion was brutalizing the former Intercontinental Champion.

WWE could use this moment in the future if the idea is to build a rivalry between Jey Uso and Roman Reigns, but that does not seem to be the plan. Both of them are huge babyfaces in the company at the moment, and a rivalry between them has been done and dusted.

Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, and Jon Moxley had fans buzzing due to unique achievement

The Shield will be one of the WWE Universe's top factions. It was a shock when Seth Rollins betrayed Reigns and Moxley (fka Dean Ambrose) to side with Triple H. A decade later, Reigns and Rollins revived their feud to finally address the overbearing frustrations.

Interestingly, all three former members of The Shield used the 'Stomp' finisher within 24 hours, and fans were speculating if this meant something. On March 9, 2024, Moxley used it on Cope (fka Edge) during the AEW World Championship match. Following that, Seth Rollins used it on CM Punk on March 10, 2025, and Reigns used it on The Visionary on the same night.

The Hounds of Justice truly had fans reminiscing. It speaks volumes of the impact they had on the WWE Universe during their time together.

