Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins and Jon Moxley created a unique moment in history: What is it?

Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, and Jon Moxley are three of the biggest names in the world of pro wrestling today. While the former Shield brothers no longer work in the same promotion, the brotherhood they shared remains strong as it was. Rollins, Moxley, and Reigns recently forged a unique moment that will be etched in the memories of the fans for years to come.

All three former members of The Shield used 'The Stomp' finisher within a short span of 24 hours. This unique coincidence raised quite some eyebrows, leaving the wrestling world buzzing.

It all began with Jon Moxley at All Elite Wrestling. During the Revolution pay-per-view on March 9, Moxley hit a Stomp on Cope, formerly Edge, during his AEW World Championship match.

Meanwhile, The Visionary battled CM Punk in a Steel Cage match on the March 10, 2025, edition of WWE RAW which took place in Madison Square Garden. Seth used his iconic finisher 'The Stomp' on The Second City Saint in their match.

Well, Roman wasn't one to miss out on all the fun. The OTC made a shocking return on the same episode of the red brand in MSG where he unleashed a brutal attack on Rollins and Punk. In a moment that no one expected to see, Roman hit Seth with a Stomp on the outside, seeking revenge for what the latter did at Royal Rumble.

The Hounds of Justice using the same move, and that too within a short span was a wholesome moment for the fans. Despite being in different companies, Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, and the former Dean Ambrose continue to embody the spirit of unity and camaraderie.

How is Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, and Jon Moxley's friendship in real life?

While still together in The Shield, the trio were known for their brotherhood and solidarity. However, a lot has changed over the years. While Reigns and Rollins have been holding down the fort in WWE, Moxley went on to become the cornerstone of AEW.

Despite being divided by promotions, their bond has remained unbreakable over the years. All three former members of The Shield are said to be good friends in real life as their friendship clearly extends beyond the realm of pro wrestling.

Hence, it is not much of a surprise to see them often praise each other in interviews and podcasts. There have been several instances when Rollins expressed his admiration for Moxley and acknowledged their friendship. Reigns also revealed that while he does not get to see the AEW star often, they remain in touch through calls and messages. Moreover, The Lunatic Fringe also had positive things to say about his former Shield brothers.

There is no doubt that the former Dean Ambrose's departure from WWE had affected their dynamics to some extent, but what remained stronger than ever was The Shield's brotherhood.

