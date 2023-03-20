Why is Roman Reigns coming to WWE RAW tonight? Cody Rhodes should beware

Roman Reigns is just one of the major superstars scheduled for tonight's WWE RAW. Last week, Cody Rhodes mentioned that his rival would appear tonight, and it looks like The Tribal Chief has a lot to say about their upcoming face-off.

Before the March 20, 2023 episode of WWE RAW, Roman Reigns shared that he wouldn't be alone in his appearance. He would be joined by none other than Paul Heyman, Solo Sikoa, and The Usos.

"St. Louis!!!.. Your Tribal Chief and The #Bloodline are about to take over your city!! Prepare to acknowledge greatness!! #WWERaw @HeymanHustle @WWESoloSikoa @WWEUsos"

From what it looks like, The Tribal Chief's upcoming appearance is related to the events last Friday. In the previous episode of the blue brand, The American Nightmare was the mastermind behind the reunion of Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens. The longtime friends also managed to take on Jimmy and Jey Uso not long after.

It's possible that The Head of the Table could mock and even engage in a physical altercation with his WrestleMania 39 opponent, especially after putting Owens and Zayn back together. Still, Reigns now has all the help he needs again after Jey and Jimmy reunited.

WWE RAW Superstar believes Roman Reigns should watch out for fellow Bloodline member

In recent months, The Undisputed WWE Universal Champion wasn't just occupied by Rhodes, but also by Jey Uso. He previously walked out of the group and even teased a partnership with Zayn, but the tag team champion chose to side with his brother instead. However, Austin Theory thinks Jey could still be a threat to Reigns.

In an interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, the current United States Champion recalled Jey and Roman's feud in 2020. The WWE RAW star stated that Jey is now on another level, which could be a threat to Roman Reigns' titles.

"Look at where Jey's come from in the past let's even say two years, the level that he's on. He's always been on a great level, but you just see him shining and, honestly, man, I know they say there's nobody that can take those titles from Roman, but it could be someone standing right next to him. That's all I'm gonna say."

It remains to be seen how and what kind of approach Roman Reigns would have for Cody Rhodes in the upcoming episode of the Monday brand.

