AEW star reacts to Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens' reunion on WWE SmackDown

WWE Hall of Famer and current AEW personality reacted to Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens hugging it out live on WWE SmackDown. The personality is the World's Strongest Man, Mark Henry.

At the start of tonight's episode of SmackDown, Cody Rhodes looked to reunite Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn. But he was seemingly unsuccessful as the former WWE Universal Champion walked away claiming that he did not want to team up with anyone who did not consider him a friend.

WWE @WWE



Despite



#SmackDown GIVE THE PEOPLE WHAT THEY WANT!Despite @CodyRhodes ' efforts to unite the former friends so they can take down #TheBloodline @FightOwensFight still wants nothing to do with @SamiZayn GIVE THE PEOPLE WHAT THEY WANT! 🙏Despite @CodyRhodes' efforts to unite the former friends so they can take down #TheBloodline, @FightOwensFight still wants nothing to do with @SamiZayn. #SmackDown https://t.co/hifKRgNp7x

Towards the end of the night, Sami Zayn confronted Jey Uso in the middle of the ring. After exchanging a few words, Jey Uso began to attack Zayn. Jimmy Uso also joined his brother in the beatdown. Kevin Owens rushed in to save Zayn and in the end both stars hugged it out. WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry reacted to the segment, claiming it was a great moment on television.

"Wow, what a great moment in television!" Mark Henry tweeted.

You can check out the tweet below:

TheMarkHenry @TheMarkHenry Victor Taylor Perry @wallflowerperry The feels are real. To witness this storyline build and build and build over the last few years has been absolutely amazing. The feels are real. To witness this storyline build and build and build over the last few years has been absolutely amazing. https://t.co/s2gmCA0iBa Wow, what a great moment in television! twitter.com/wallflowerperr… Wow, what a great moment in television! twitter.com/wallflowerperr…

WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair is reported to main event Night 1 of WrestleMania 39 instead of Sami Zayn

Sami Zayn had been striving hard to reunite with Kevin Owens to take down The Bloodline. Finally, the two are back together. As mentioned earlier, Owens and Zayn hugged it out.

It was previously reported that The Usos will defend their Undisputed Tag Team Championships against Owens and Zayn in the main event of WrestleMania 39 Night 1.

According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the plan is currently for The Queen and Rhea Ripley to main event night one for the WWE SmackDown Women's title. He mentioned that Zayn was initially scheduled for the opening night of WrestleMania but now due to some 'political reasons' Charlotte Flair will get the spot.

''When we had asked about Usos vs. Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn headlining night one, since at the time Zayn was the company’s hottest babyface character, we were told that there were political reasons in play to where Flair vs. Ripley would most likely get that spot," Dave Meltzer said.

The plan is yet to be finalized. We will have to wait and see which match gets to close out the first night of this year's WrestleMania.

What was your reaction to Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn reuniting? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Could two WWE legends reunite outside WWE? We asked one of them here

Poll : 0 votes