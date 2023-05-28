Why did Roman Reigns not defend his world title on day 1,000? Potential reason

Roman Reigns hit 1,000 days as Universal Champion at exactly the WWE Night of Champions Premium Live Event in Saudi Arabia. Despite this alignment, he did not defend either title. However, there may be one major reason why this happened.

It was previously reported that WWE was thinking of renewing the company's history books. This meant that records and title reigns may be updated with current and modern superstars, one of the stars who are certainly doing their part is Roman Reigns.

With this in mind, it's highly possible Roman Reigns did not defend the Undisputed WWE Universal title to ensure he could keep the title a bit longer and potentially break another record. Additionally, it looks like the Stamford-based promotion is looking to focus its attention on the story of The Bloodline.

Aside from the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, another title that did not appear at the event was the United States Championship. However, Austin Theory has already defended the title against Sheamus in the SmackDown episode prior to the Saudi Arabia event.

Roman Reigns began his road to 1,000 days as a titleholder in 2020. At that year's Payback event, he defeated Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman to win the Universal Championship. He added another belt to his name on WrestleMania 38 after defeating Brock Lesnar for the WWE title.

What happened to Roman Reigns on his 1,000 days as a world champion?

Although The Tribal Chief hit 1,000 days tonight, his celebration will take place in the upcoming SmackDown episode. However, it looks like he may be in no mood to celebrate.

Even if The Head of the Table did not defend the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship on Night of Champions, he was still in action. Reigns was joined by Solo Sikoa in hopes of bringing back the Undisputed Tag Team Championship to The Bloodline. However, personal issues in the group prevailed.

Toward the end of the match, The Usos once again inserted themselves into the bout. They attempted to deliver a superkick to Sami Zayn but hit Solo Sikoa instead. The action was spotted by Roman, who was less than happy about it.

As the three men confronted each other about what happened, Jimmy Uso delivered a superkick to Reigns. To make matters worse for the stable, Jimmy gave another kick to his cousin. The Usos left the scene right after and let Kevin and Sami pick up the victory.

It remains to be seen what will happen to Roman Reigns and the rest of The Bloodline after what transpired at Night of Champions.

