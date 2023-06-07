Why did Roman Reigns miss WWE Money in the Bank last year? Original plans for him at the event

Roman Reigns has good memories of the WWE Money in the Bank PLE. It is the same stage where he defeated the likes of Edge, Elias, and The Usos as a part of The Shield. He is rumored to fight his family again but with the assistance of Solo Sikoa.

The record-breaking Universal Champion wasn't able to compete in last year's edition of the premium live event. He was supposed to face Matt Riddle, but that showdown occurred on the follow-up episode of SmackDown. The Tribal Chief defeated The Original Bro and levied the stipulation that the latter won't be able to challenge him for the title ever again.

So what caused Reigns to miss out on WWE Money in Bank 2022? According to reports, ticket sales forced the promotion to move the premium live event from Allegiant Stadium to the MGM Grand Garden Arena. The new venue had fewer seats compared to the Allegiant Stadium, and it wasn't fitting for big stars like Ronda Rousey and Roman Reigns to compete in a capacity crowd of around 12,000.

Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated broke the news of Roman Reigns' exclusion from the WWE Money in the Bank event last year. He noted that Randy Orton was also in line for a match, but they didn't know the extent of his back injury at that time.

'The initial plan was for Reigns to wrestle at WWE’s three upcoming stadium shows against Riddle, Orton, and McIntyre. Those matches were never announced, but plans changed once Money in the Bank was moved from Allegiant Stadium to the indoor MGM Grand Garden Arena.'

After dealing with Riddle, The Tribal Chief defended his world titles against a familiar foe. His Last Man Standing win against Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam marked an end to their years-long rivalry. The Beast Incarnate is currently on the hit list of Cody Rhodes.

Roman Reigns is definitely going to compete at this year's WWE Money in the Bank

The Bloodline implosion story has shifted gears since Night of Champions. A betrayal in the making for over three years, Jimmy Uso finally snapped on The Head of the Table. Jey Uso's allegiance will be noted on the upcoming SmackDown, and it seems that feud will get dragged out to or beyond the London event.

Pro Wrestling Finesse @ProWFinesse Roman Reigns & Solo Sikoa vs. The Usos.



Money in the Bank.



The Bloodline: Civil War. Roman Reigns & Solo Sikoa vs. The Usos.Money in the Bank.The Bloodline: Civil War. https://t.co/j1CFgBCf8j

Roman Reigns will compete in WWE Money in the Bank 2023, as he is being heavily advertised for the event. There won't be another 'venue change' scenario since the July extravaganza is believed to sell out soon. With a capacity of over 20,000 fans, the O2 Arena apparently will witness the next big chapter in The Bloodline civil war saga.

Will Hulk Hogan step into a WWE ring again? We asked a WWE Hall of Famer here

Poll : 0 votes