Will Roman Reigns be at WWE Money in the Bank 2023? What fans must know

Roman Reigns was recently in action for Night of Champions, and fans are wondering if that will be the case for WWE Money in the Bank 2023. Fortunately, fans of The Tribal Chief already have a definite date for his next match.

Roman Reigns will be at WWE Money in the Bank 2023. The Head of the Table is currently advertised for the upcoming event by the Stamford-based promotion. He is joined by the likes of Cody Rhodes, Bianca Belair, Rhea Ripley, Seth Rollins, and Becky Lynch. Just like Night of Champions, MITB 2023 will take the international stage at The O2 Arena in London, England, on July 1, 2023.

Interestingly, Reigns wasn't always part of the initial lineup, but Drew McIntyre. The latter has not been seen on WWE television since WrestleMania 39, and rumors began to spread that he may be on his way out of the company. His removal as an advertised star for Money in the Bank 2023 did not help. However, it should be noted that his sister-in-law recently passed away. That may be the possible reason he has been missing in action for a while.

Roman Reigns may have one of his biggest matches on WWE Money in the Bank 2023

Many events happened during the Night of Champions show in Saudi Arabia. One of them involved Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa's unsuccessful attempts at the Tag Team gold.

The Tribal Chief and The Enforcer took on Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn for the Undisputed Tag Team Championship. Towards the end of the match, The Usos came in and attempted to help their family. Instead of hitting Zayn for a superkick, they mistakingly connected against Sikoa instead. Reigns quickly took notice and reacted, before Jimmy Uso attacked him. Due to this, Owens and Sami retained the title.

For the upcoming WWE Money in the Bank 2023 event, the story of The Bloodline may continue to take shape. As earlier reported by WRKD Wrestling, one of the matches planned is Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa vs. The Usos.

"While plans are still taking shape, one idea discussed for Money In The Bank in London is Roman Reigns/Solo vs. The Usos, freeing up Roman for a title defense at SummerSlam."

From the looks of it, fans in London have a star-studded cast and event waiting for them in July.

