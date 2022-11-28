Why is Ronda Rousey's current WWE run considered a failure?

Ronda Rousey is one of the most dominant champions in WWE, yet the majority of the fans just can't seem to get behind her at the moment. Which is the complete opposite of her start in the promotion.

The current SmackDown Women's Champion was already a big star before she entered the Stamford-based promotion. She was the first-ever female UFC fighter to successfully defend the promotion's Bantamweight Championship six times. Although she left the MMA world without being on top, she definitely entered WWE with a bang.

Her first run in the company was successful. Her first match was at WrestleMania in a tag team bout alongside Kurt Angle against Triple H and Stephanie McMahon. After winning her first title, she was also met with a positive response from fans since her dominance was already established. However, all of this took a turn.

One of the main reasons fans have an issue with Rousey is her mic promo skills. Although she was able to be successful in MMA, pro wrestling required more than physical skills but also charisma and character. During her hiatus in WWE, her negative comments towards "ungrateful" fans also didn't help her cause.

Rousey has also made some negative comments about pro wrestling by comparing them to "real fighters." Stars like Alexa Bliss and Lana took offense to these comments, but some personalities like JBL and CM Punk took it lightly.

Ronda Rousey's run in WWE is considered a failure mostly because of her distant relationship with the promotion's fans. She is also not terribly gifted on the mic, with some even considering her promos verging on being "cringe." Her in-ring skills might have improved through the years, but they're still not interesting enough, especially compared to the other stars in the locker room. Still, her current heel character is definitely a more natural fit for the SmackDown star's persona.

Ronda Rousey's recent championship match gained criticism from fans

The recently concluded Survivor Series: WarGames event saw The Baddest Woman on the Planet defend her SmackDown Women's Championship against Shotzi. Although the former was able to retain the championship, she didn't win the respect of fans.

During the match, many believed it was Shotzi who was excelling and mainly controlling it. In the middle of the bout, Rousey was unable to catch her opponent, resulting in a botched move and the latter taking the fall outside the ring. Due to this, many fans had negative things to say and even commented on her in-ring skills.

AJ Mendez Photos @AJMendez_Photos Ronda Rousey has to be the worst person WWE has ever signed she has no mic skills no wrestling skills & she can’t carry a match at all.

And she’s supposed to be our Smackdown Women’s Champion.

She needs to leave again & never step foot inside a WWE ring again. Ronda Rousey has to be the worst person WWE has ever signed she has no mic skills no wrestling skills & she can’t carry a match at all. And she’s supposed to be our Smackdown Women’s Champion. She needs to leave again & never step foot inside a WWE ring again.

It remains to be seen if the Ronda Rousey's current partnership with Shayna Baszler will garner any new-found respect from fans.

What do you think about Ronda Rousey's current run in WWE? Share your thoughts below!

