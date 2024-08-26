Why is Sami Zayn away from WWE? Real reason revealed

It has been a couple of weeks since fans last saw Sami Zayn on WWE RAW, where he lost a two-out-of-three falls match against the reigning Intercontinental Champion Bron Breakker. With this loss, he lost the opportunity to reclaim the title he'd held for more than 100 days.

As we head to Bash in Berlin, it is unclear if Zayn will be part of the match card or will take some time off to rest. As a matter of fact, the former champion has been reportedly undergoing treatment to recover from injuries he had been dealing with for a long time.

As revealed by RejuvStem Clinic on Instagram, Sami Zayn had stem cell treatment to recover from some injuries he sustained earlier in his career. He was not the only WWE Superstar to have had that treatment, as Ivar and Rey Mysterio also visited the same clinic to receive stem cell treatment.

Sami's last WWE appearance was a live event a week ago (Sunday, August 18), where he defeated Ludwig Kaiser. It is still unclear if he will appear on RAW this week.

Jey Uso has high praise for Sami Zayn; calls him one of his 'favorite performers'

Jey Uso recently opened up about his relationship with Sami Zayn and had nothing but high praise for his good friend and former Intercontinental Champion.

Uso called Zayn 'one of his favorite performers to watch,' while he referred to their time together in The Bloodline.

"My dawg. Sami is an honorary Uce for life. He’s the only one on RAW that I trust, he took me in when I first came to RAW. Sami is my brother, for sure... One of my favorite performers to watch. I like how he acts, I like how he cuts promos, I like the way he moves in the ring. Always learning from every one of my peers," Jey Uso said during a recent appearance on Fanatics Fest, via 411Mania.com.

Sami Zayn and Jey Uso are expected by fans to team up and go after the new Judgment Day and challenge Finn Balor and JD McDonagh for the tag team titles.

