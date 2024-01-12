Why is Sami Zayn not on TV anymore? Exploring WWE Royal Rumble future

Sami Zayn is undoubtedly one of the most talented Superstars on WWE's roster. However, he hasn't been seen on TV for quite some time. This has many wondering if he could make a return at the Royal Rumble.

Zayn hasn't made an appearance ever since he suffered a partially torn meniscus during his match against Drew McIntyre on the December 4th episode of Monday Night RAW. With more than a month on the sidelines, there has been little to no information on a possible return:

Following the injury, the company decided to give him a hiatus. This was achieved after McIntyre seemingly attacked Zayn after the match, leaving him disheveled. However, since then, The Underdog from the Underground has been on the road to recovery.

Despite not making an appearance on TV, Sami Zayn has been spotted working live shows. This suggests that WWE could have big plans for Zayn upon his return. With that in mind, when better to bring him back than at the Royal Rumble? It certainly would be a pleasant surprise for the WWE Universe to see the former three-time Intercontinental Champion back in action at Tropicana Field.

Granted, at this point, this is all just mere speculation. That said, one cannot deny that seeing Zayn back in a WWE ring would be a welcome sight.

Sami Zayn could send Drew McIntyre packing at WrestleMania 40

There is no telling when Sami Zayn will make his return, but one thing is for sure, and that is the fact that he has a future with WWE. Unfortunately, the same cannot be said for Drew McIntyre.

As things stand, the Scottish Warrior is yet to sign a new deal with the company. His current contract expires sometime this year, and there has been no news regarding a potential contract. This could lead to an interesting scenario where McIntyre departs from WWE after a "loser-leaves-WWE" match against Zayn, who still has some unfinished business with him.

Expand Tweet

It will be interesting to see just what the future holds for McIntyre. But, right now, the WWE Universe will be laser-focused on the upcoming 2024 edition of the Royal Rumble.

Do you think Drew McIntyre is on his way out of WWE? Will Zayn be the one to send him on his way? Let us know in the comments section below.

Find out who called Vince McMahon a piece of **** here