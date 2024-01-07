38-year-old massive star to quit the company after losing a 'loser-leaves-WWE' match at WrestleMania 40 against Sami Zayn? Exploring the possibility

Sami Zayn is currently 'out of action' due to an injury he sustained on WWE RAW a few weeks back. The injury came at the hands of Drew McIntyre who assaulted Zayn backstage on the December 4th edition of the red brand. Despite trying to help McIntyre, the former Bloodline member had to pay a steep price for his benevolence.

Drew McIntyre has been on a rampage since he failed to capture the World Heavyweight Championship from Seth Rollins a few weeks back. He has apparently turned to the dark side and has failed to distinguish among his friends and foes. Given his new remorseless attitude, McIntyre picked a fight with Zayn. Despite his new attitude, McIntyre failed to become World Heavyweight Champion at WWE RAW: DAY 1 and lost to Rollins again.

There are reports that Drew McIntyre has not signed a new deal with the company. His current deal is set to expire this year. Some rumors suggest that WWE and McIntyre are still far apart financially. It looks like The Scottish Warrior might not renew his contract and leave the company. However, having lost twice to Rollins, McIntyre would need a new feud.

Sami Zayn could return and go after McIntyre to avenge his injury. The two men could enter a lengthy feud which would culminate in a WrestleMania 40 match. But the match could have a stipulation of Loser Leaves WWE, with McIntyre losing the match and leaving the company.

Real reason behind Sami Zayn's absence from WWE

On the December 4th edition of WWE RAW, a storyline involving an injury unfolded, leading to Sami Zayn being sidelined following an assault by Drew McIntyre. As reported by Dave Meltzer on WON, the ex-Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion had been given some time away from the ring.

''I don’t have it confirmed Zayn will be off for a while due to that, but do know that he had asked for time off recently, and was granted it but wasn’t told when that would begin past he was not scheduled for 12/28 show in Laval, Quebec that would normally be built around him as that was during the scheduled break, although it is possible they could have him do that show," said Meltzer

The way Drew McIntyre has been booked lately made many fans feel that Triple H does not think of him as a top-calibre star despite him constantly proving his worth. If the former WWE Champion does decide to part ways, then it would be wise to put over Sami Zayn before he does.

Scott Steiner thinks an upcoming star is ready for Roman Reigns here.