Why did Shane McMahon allegedly go after Brock Lesnar backstage at WrestleMania in 2018? Details behind the incident

One of the superstars present at WWE WrestleMania 34 was Brock Lesnar, who headlined the event alongside Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship. However, the aftermath of the match almost saw The Beast Incarnate possibly clash with another notable name, Shane McMahon.

At the 2018 WrestleMania event, The Beast Incarnate was upset despite defeating The Tribal Chief. This came after fans in attendance visibly expressed their negative reactions to the match. The former UFC fighter then made sure to also express his own negative feelings when he reached backstage, where he threw the Universal title on Vince McMahon, who was sitting in the gorilla position at the time.

WWE Hall of Famer Road Dogg, who was sitting beside Vince at the time, then recalled the moment on his podcast. He shared that Shane McMahon wanted to go after Brock after the incident. However, Brian James prevented that from happening.

"I remember Shane being in gorilla and being hot and trying to go after Brock. I said, 'Let it go.' You know what I mean? Let's just stay right here, and all keep our teeth."

The WWE Hall of Famer then added that he was even almost hit by the title due to its rotation. Still, he also shared that Lesnar had good aim and didn't really intend to hit anybody, not even Vince. Stating that Brock aimed it to Vince, but not at him, which is why the title landed on the table in front of the 77-year-old instead.

Shane McMahon and Brock Lesnar were also present at this year's WrestleMania

From what it looks like, the altercation between Lesnar and McMahon has since smoothened over. Both stars were even present at this year's Show of Shows, although they had completely different outcomes.

Brock Lesnar opened the Night 2 of WrestleMania 39 against The Nigerian Giant Omos. In a quick five-minute bout, the former universal Champion came out victorious.

Shane was also present for the second night of the event but as a surprise star. More than a year later, Shane emerged to challenge The Miz in an impromptu match at the event. Unfortunately, the returning star suffered a torn quad and the match was cut short. Instead, Snoop Dogg took Shane's place and successfully "fought" The A-Lister.

