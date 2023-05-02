Why are SmackDown stars competing for the RAW-exclusive new World Heavyweight Championship? Logic explained 

The 2023 WWE Draft has concluded, leaving both SmackDown and RAW with fresh rosters. While Roman Reigns has been the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion for nearly 1000 days, the newly unveiled World Heavyweight Championship gives WWE the opportunity to put a spotlight on another superstar.

Luckily, those under the SmackDown brand won't miss the opportunity to earn a shot at the new title.

At Night of Champions in Saudi Arabia on May 27th, the new champion will be crowned. Though the selection process is unclear, it has been speculated by fans that Bobby Lashley, a recently drafted blue-brand superstar, is rumored to win the belt. Though Triple H mentioned that the title would be exclusive to RAW, fans have debated the mechanics moving forward now that the rosters are final.

WWE Producer, known as IshanWrestling on Twitter, recently clarified this concern brought up by a fan. He explained that because the new World Heavyweight Championship returned before the Draft, every superstar is eligible to compete for it. It has also been stated that the new brand changes will come into effect in the next two weeks.

Fans still speculate on who could clinch the new heavyweight championship title, with various names coming to mind. One superstar who has made his intentions clear regarding the belt is Seth Rollins. He announced after the reveal that he would be the safest bet for the company to choose from.

The Visionary has also been drafted onto the RAW brand, making it a much easier decision to make.

The Undisputed WWE Universal Championship remains on SmackDown

As discussed by Triple H in the past, Roman Reigns will continue to hold his title on whichever brand decides to pick him. Unsurprisingly, The Tribal Chief, his Wiseman Paul Heyman, and Solo Sikoa were the number one pick.

The trio has been drafted to remain on SmackDown. Reigns didn't have much to say about the brand pick, only posting a short tweet to his fans, though many were very ecstatic about the result. The Champion has been on the blue brand ever since 2019 and has been a top contender for years.

WrestlingWorldCC @WrestlingWCC



Including:

• Paul Heyman

• Solo Sikoa Roman Reigns drafted FIRST overall to SmackdownIncluding:• Paul Heyman• Solo Sikoa Roman Reigns drafted FIRST overall to Smackdown 🎯 Including:• Paul Heyman • Solo Sikoa https://t.co/kp9jw1JmCn

It was made official on the second day of the draft that The Bloodline will continue to stay together on SmackDown. The WWE Universe speculated on whether the Uso's would be drafted to the red brand, especially since they failed to retain the Tag Team Titles. Interestingly enough, the blue brand has kept the family faction intact, at least for now.

Could another wrestler patch things up with Triple H like CM Punk did? Details here. Check it out

Poll : 0 votes