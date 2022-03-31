Why the Steiner Brothers' WWE Hall of Fame induction is deserved

On March 28th, WWE announced the latest tag team to join their Hall of Fame in the form of Rick and Scott, the Steiner Brothers.

The seven-time WCW World Tag Team Champions have always been questionable in regards to a Hall of Fame induction, ostensibly due to Scott's public outbursts over the years. However, judging by ability and accolades, it's long overdue.

A tag team that revolutionized the state of the division in the late 80's and early 90's, Rick and Scott were a mainstay in early WCW. They were at the forefront at a time that saw the promotion expand globally under Ted Turner's influence, and the rough fighting style of the Steiners quickly got the attention of the fans.

Rick excelled at the ground game and wrestled in the trenches while Scott was the muscle (with the Frankensteiner). The two complimented each other, and being legitimate brothers gave them a greater sense of understanding than other teams. Their innovative moveset was unrivaled in North America at the time.

Rick always wore his amateur wrestling headgear, giving him an authentic and highly legitimate look. The brothers' amateur-style attire and bright singlets made them stand out from the rest of the roster. They entered the ring with their Michigan State jackets as they always represented where they came from with pride.

Outside of WWE, The Steiners could only be compared to The Road Warriors

Heading into the early '90s, Rick and Scott began racking up title wins, winning the WCW United States and World Tag Team Championships and the IWGP Tag Team titles. They also squared off with some of the era's most legendary teams, including The Fabulous Freebirds and The Midnight Express.

The Steiners' style fit perfectly with the other teams WCW had on its roster. Their matches against Doom were always physical and brutal; their bout at Clash of Champions XI stood out as one of their best.

The Steiners even showed that they could hold their own with the top of the company as they teamed up to face Sting and Lex Luger for the WCW tag titles at Superbrawl '91. Four of the most popular wrestlers at the time put on a fantastic spectacle (finish aside) that showcased the amazing talent at WCW's disposal.

The Steiner Brothers are in the argument for most physical team in wrestling history. A true joy to watch them work. Long overdue & well deserved inductees into the #WWEHOF I was 14 and in attendance at SuperBrawl '91 when the Steiners defended the titles against Sting & Luger.

In 1992 they moved to WWE and for a year were the top babyface tag team, winning the WWE Tag Team Championships on two occasions. Although their stint with Vince McMahon's company lasted approximately two years, their impact was felt by the WWE Universe.

Both would go on to have successful singles careers, with Scott becoming a top star and winning the WCW World Heavyweight Championship in November 2000. However, they will always be fondly remembered as one of the greatest tag teams of all time.

Most likely to be inducted by Rick's son - former NXT champion Bron Breakker - this year's WWE Hall of Fame will be must-watch. Not only because The Undertaker is finally getting inducted, but because Scott Steiner will have access to a live microphone on WWE programming.

Let's hope he doesn't start doing some math equations.

