Why was Sunny released from WWE?

A lot of things have happened to former WWE Superstar Sunny in recent years, and the majority of them weren't for the most positive reasons. Unfortunately, it looks like her release from the Stamford-based promotion is still affecting her life today.

Born Tamara Lynn Sytch, the 50-year-old began her wrestling journey in 1992 by signing with Smoky Mountain Wrestling alongside her former boyfriend, Chris Candido. While the latter was active inside the ring, the same couldn't be said for Sunny, who mostly appeared as an on-screen character and occasional manager.

After leaving the Jim Cornette-led company, she began her short but memorable run in WWE (then WWF). She remained with Candido at the promotion, whose name was changed to Skip. The duo was named The Bodydonnas, later joined by Tom Prichard. She also managed the likes of Farooq Asaad and Legion of Doom 2000. Despite not being an in-ring performer, it was evident that Sunny was making a name for herself until another notable female star joined the mix.

Sable came to WWE in 1996, a year after the 50-year-old officially joined. The former's impact on the crowd was then more prominent compared to the latter, which may have caused some backstage problems. Sunny's release happened after becoming addicted to painkillers.

Tamara continued appearing on the independent scene, and it looked like things were looking up in 2011 when she was even inducted into the Hall of Fame. Unfortunately, that didn't last long. Just this year, Sunny has been arrested multiple times.

In January, she was arrested in New Jersey for unlawfully possessing a weapon and making terroristic threats. A month later, she was arrested again in Keansburg and was charged with eleven driving offences with a DUI. Months later, she was involved in a fatal car crash, which resulted in the death of a 75-year-old man after the former WWE star was speeding.

WWE legend shares that Sunny should not be removed from the Hall of Fame even after that has happened

The 50-year-old star's actions in recent years have caused multiple fans and professionals to call for her removal from the Hall of Fame, to say the least. Still, one veteran who thought the opposite was Booker T.

The NXT commentator confessed that he wasn't in support of removing the former superstar from the Hall of Fame and that doing so wouldn't really help her case.

"As far as Tammy being removed from the [WWE] Hall of Fame, it's going to be one for debate. For me, I'm not looking for reasons to remove somebody from the WWE Hall of Fame, ok? That's just me personally. I don't think removing her from the WWE Hall of Fame is going to help her in any way. I don't even know what would be the meaning of it."

