Why did Torrie Wilson quit WWE? All you need to know about her sudden retirement

Torrie Wilson was one of the most notable women in WWE history. However, her career was unfortunately cut short due to an injury. Still, she makes sporadic appearances in the Stamford-based promotion now and then.

Wilson began her wrestling journey in 1999 at WCW as a valet. She moved to WWE in 2001 as a member of The Alliance and later became Vince McMahon's affair. She made her in-ring debut with Stacy Keibler against Lita and Trish Stratus. She became a regular in-ring performer until her departure in 2008.

She left WWE after suffering a back injury. In November 2007, Wilson underwent physical therapy for a previous back injury. She took a prolonged absence after this. The now 47-year-old was released on May 8, 2008.

Wilson briefly returned the following year at WrestleMania 25 to compete in the 25-Diva Royal to crown Ms. WrestleMania. She also competed in the inaugural Women's Royal Rumble and the Battle Royal at the Evolution Premium Live Event in 2008.

Torrie was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2019 by Stacy Keibler. Four years later, the former inducted the latter as part of this year's Hall of Fame. She is now an influencer, web-based fitness instructor, and blogger.

Which WWE Hall of Famer helped Torrie Wilson get into WCW?

Torrie Wilson at the 2019 and 2023 Hall of Fame

Unlike many past and current superstars, the former WWE star was not the biggest fan of wrestling. She only went to the WCW event because of her then-boyfriend, but another person urged her to continue in the business.

Torrie Wilson credits Kevin Nash for helping her get into the wrestling industry. The former shared that she was recognized by the latter backstage and offered her a storyline idea with Ric Flair.

"I didn't know who any of them were, but I was taking pictures with Bill Goldberg and some people. Then I met Kevin Nash, and he was like, 'I saw you in a green bikini in a magazine, and we have this storyline idea. Would you be interested in doing it, working with Ric Flair?' And it was just like acting segments, and so I said yeah," revealed Wilson.

Which WWE angle did Torrie Wilson turn down?

From the interaction above, the 47-year-old is primarily open to any storyline idea the company may have. However, she drew a line on a similar angle done by Sable.

While on The Mike O'Hearn Show, Torrie revealed she refused to paint her chest like Sable and walk out naked. The Hall of Famer expressed that the moment did not feel right.

It's fortunate to see Torrie still participate in some of WWE's events after her departure. It remains to be seen when fans can see her again.