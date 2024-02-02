Why is Trinity (Naomi) wrestling on TNA Impact next week despite her WWE return at Royal Rumble?

The WWE Universe can once again "Feel the Glow" as Naomi has made her emphatic return to WWE. Entering at No.2 in the Women's Royal Rumble match, fans were ecstatic to see her back in a WWE ring.

Before this, she had quite the run under the ring name Trinity in TNA, and now she has one last match with the company scheduled for next week. But, given her WWE return, how is that possible?

The reality of the situation is that Naomi will technically not be wrestling "live" next week on TNA. The match was actually taped weeks in advance on January 19th in Orlando. All just a few days before her match at TNA's Hard to Kill Pay-Per-View. The match in question will see "Trinity" team up with TNA Knockouts World Champion Jordynne Grace to take on Gisele Shaw and Savannah Evans.

According to the spoilers provided by CageMatch, Grace and Trinity came out victorious. And, while she did bid a tearful farewell to TNA at Hard to Kill, this will officially be her last match in a TNA ring, at least for the foreseeable future. After that, fans can look forward to seeing her show off her moves on either RAW or SmackDown.

It will be interesting to see just what WWE has planned for Naomi now that she is back. The prevailing theory is that she will become the newest member of The Bloodline, adding a feminine touch to the faction. That said, there is no telling what is in store for her, and fans will just have to wait and see.

Could Roman Reigns induct Naomi into The Bloodline this Friday?

Now that Naomi is back with WWE, fans are raring to see her in action. But, the question on everyone's mind is, what direction will the company take with her? Well, as mentioned earlier, the most popular opinion is that she will become the first female member of The Bloodline.

From a storyline perspective, this makes the most sense. Her husband, Jimmy Uso, is a key member of the faction, and so is her brother-in-law, Solo Sikoa. Adding her to the group would give WWE a world of possibilities in terms of future stories. So, perhaps we might see The Tribal Chief Roman Reigns welcome the former SmackDown Women's Champion into the fold this Friday.

It would be amazing to see Naomi join The Bloodline as they look to continue asserting their dominance across WWE. Her presence would propel The Bloodline into the Women's division and put her in line to win a major Women's Title for the family.

Do you think Naomi would fit well with The Bloodline? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

