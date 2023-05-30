Why was Triple H angry at former WWE valet? Know the misunderstanding

Triple H is one WWE higher-up that many WWE stars, past and present, have a good relationship with. Despite this, there are still some people he had to address more harshly than others.

On the September 2, 2014, episode of Main Event, Rosa Mendes and Natalya teamed up against Layla and Summer Rae. The match began with Rosa and Summer, who later ended up outside of the ring. While Mendes was getting back inside, Layla accidentally pulled down her opponent's trunks. The moment caused Triple H and others in the back to be mad.

In an interview with Ring The Belle, Rosa Mendes revealed that after the bout, she went backstage and saw Triple H and other higher-ups fuming with anger. The former superstar shared that they thought the spot was intentional.

"I didn't know what happened, so I get in the back and Triple H and [former Head of Talent Relations] Mark Carrano and everyone looks like red and angry. I'd never seen them that angry before, so I just start crying right when I get back because I think that they had thought that we had planned it because I think that is a planned kind of thing in certain matches in the indies or whatever."

The 43-year-old superstar began her career in WWE as Beth Phoenix's intern. She also managed the likes of Carlito, Matt Cardona (FKA Zack Ryder), Primo and Epico, and Fandango. She left the Stamford-based promotion in 2017.

Is Rosa Mendes open for a WWE return despite her past with Triple H?

Although the former superstar stated that The Game later understood that what happened in the match was an accident, the exchange was surely unforgettable. Still, it looks like this did not completely strain her relationship with the company.

In the same interview, Rosa was asked if she was open to a WWE return. She answered that she would only do it for charity, or if the company offered her a good amount to donate to a charity of her choice.

"I said that I wasn’t gonna do it and then I thought about it but I would do it for charity [return to in-ring action for the Royal Rumble]. I would do it if Vince [McMahon] or WWE offered me this really good amount and offered [it] to a charity of my choice for a good cause and I would do it for that."

Although the former superstar expressed a possible return, it looks like she is now more focused on her personal life. Still, it remains to be seen if Rosa Mendes is one of the names Triple H will bring back to the company.

