Why did Trish Stratus retire from WWE in 2006?

WWE legend Trish Stratus had a "storybook" ending by defeating longtime rival Lita at her farewell match in her hometown of Toronto at the Air Canada Centre. Stratus won the WWE Women's Championship for the seventh time by winning this match, beating her previous record of six reigns, which was the most by any woman in WWE history.

As the match came to a close, Stratus submitted Lita by locking her in the most Canadian of submission moves, bossing her last ever bout in style.

Trish Stratus' retirement

Trish Stratus discussed her previous WWE retirement in 2006 during an appearance on the Wilde On podcast:

"It was a combination of events that occurred at the time. First, the end of my contract was approaching. In wrestling especially, you don't really consider what comes next unless you are forced to. It almost seems like you are moving at a frenetic rate as you are always going, going, going. As a result, the contract increased, which required me to consider it for the first time and consider my needs and wants for the next two to five years."

"Then my mom fell ill, and she was told she had Hodgkin's lymphoma. Simply put, the universe was telling me ‘This is your time to talk away and focus on family again. I wouldn't be there for her or make it to her treatments. She has now recovered, and sometimes there are just indicators that the moment is right.I could not picture that. I never said to myself, "I'll go back one of these days," because you knew Ric Flair and other individuals kept coming back, in my opinion, back then. That was my time, my little career bundle, and I was content with it. I was pleased with it.

What was Trish Stratus up to after leaving WWE?

Trish possessed mic skills, a girl next door smile, and the body that would not quit—a characteristics of every women's wrestling period since The Attitude Era. She was also not afraid to suffer injuries and shed blood in the ring. After a six-year career, the former fitness model entered as a novice and left as one of the finest to have ever done it.

Right from Trish Stratus's induction into the Hall of Fame in 2013, she has made several appearances for WWE. Since abandoning the ring, she established and ran her own yoga center. She turned entrepreneur in 2008 with a venture called Stratusphere Yoga.

While she was out of active duty, she still made sporadic visits. She partnered up with John Morrison and Snooki to earn a WrestleMania paycheck.

Trish also tried her luck in the television industry . Instead of seeking Hollywood fame and fortune, she continues to accept jobs on Canadian TV, which undoubtedly keeps her closer to her family.

Do you think Trish Stratus’s decision to retire was right? Leave your thoughts in the comments section below!

Bobby Lashley may no longer be in WWE. But someone wants him in another promotion. Details here

Poll : Do you think that Trish Stratus’s decision of retirement was right? Yes No 0 votes