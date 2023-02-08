NXT Superstar Gigi Dolin has become a subject of concern as well as sympathy in the eyes of the WWE Universe. She became the victim of a thorough beatdown from her long-time partner, seemingly marking the end of a legendary run as the Toxic Attraction.

On the recent episode of WWE NXT, Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne were guests on Bayley's "Ding Dong Hello" talk show. The Toxic Attraction blamed each other for their loss to Roxanne Perez at Vengeance Day. Bayley tried to mediate the tension and fans even thought she succeeded until Jayne turned on her partner.

Jacy Jayne laid a brutal onslaught on Gigi Dolin after catching her off-guard with a superkick. She complimented it with another at the end of the beatdown. It is unknown whether the kick was botched as it connected clean on the jaw. The impact was heard from miles away, leading to fans fearing that Dolin may have been injured.

The Gigi struggled to get back on her feet and looked stunned in disbelief during the whole onslaught. WWE has given no official statement on the matter and the 25-year-old herself hasn't commented on the incident yet.

Last year, Toxic Attraction was forced to withdraw from the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship Tournament being held on the main roster due to an injury to Dolin. They were set to face the eventual champions, Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah. The NXT Superstar recovered soon though.

Jacy Jayne turns on Gigi Dolin: The split of Toxic Attraction on WWE NXT was always on the cards

WWE usually pits a friend against a friend in a grand event to create a breakup scenario and Toxic Attraction experienced the same. A couple of weeks ago, the duo addressed the rumors of a split by mocking the crowd. They claimed to have no issues fighting each other; WWE's favorite ironic statement when it comes to introducing an implosion.

Perhaps the most significant indicator of Toxic Attraction's split was Mandy Rose's exit from WWE. The group ceased to be impressive without its leader. Moreover, the company apparently wants to erase the last vestiges of their former NXT Women's Champion and Toxic Attraction is the biggest reminder of Rose.

On the topic of Gigi Dolin, it seems like she is on the path to becoming a babyface. 'Hell's Favorite Harlot' has massive support from the audience and a vibrant personality on social media, streamlining her transition to the good side.

