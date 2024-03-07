Why are WWE fans concerned about Seth Rollins' alliance with Cody Rhodes? Exploring vital reason

Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes are working together to take down The Bloodline. The Visionary has already claimed that taking down The Bloodline and Roman Reigns is bigger than everything in WWE at the moment.

On the latest episode of WWE RAW, Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins established their ‘friendship’ and confirmed that they would have each other’s back at WrestleMania 40. In fact, it’s rather important the duo take care of one another, provided The Bloodline also has The Rock’s support!

However, it’s important to note that the Show of Shows is the place where characters change. Given that The Visionary and The American Nightmare had real-life heat back in the day, some fans are concerned about Rollins’ loyalty towards Rhodes. Furthermore, The Visionary wanted Cody Rhodes to challenge for the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 40. However, Rhodes challenged Reigns, which could work as a catalyst for Rollins turning on Rhodes.

Some individuals are predicting that The Visionary will turn on The American Nightmare at WrestleMania 40.

Back in the day, Rollins and Rhodes had reportedly almost gotten into a fistfight in front of their peers and upper management, and have addressed their real-life heat as well. Both superstars have said they cannot stand the other, and “healthy jealousy” and “competition” have always been a part of their complex backstage relationship.

Seth Rollins revealed the biggest thing to do in WWE right now

On the latest episode of WWE RAW, Cody Rhodes gave Seth Rollins the chance to step back and focus on the championship match against Drew McIntyre. In fact, even The Scottish Warrior demanded that Rollins stay away from The Bloodline’s issues and focus on their match.

However, The Visionary had a different idea about what’s more important in WWE at the moment. He believes that some things are bigger than one person or one match or one championship, and right now, taking down The Bloodline and Roman Reigns is the biggest thing one can do in WWE.

Furthermore, The Visionary explained that it wasn’t only Cody Rhodes’ story anymore but also Seth Rollins’. Both Rollins and Reigns started together a decade ago, wanting to snatch the power from the authorities. However, Rollins wanted to give it back to the WWE Universe, but Reigns wants to keep it for himself.

Keeping that in mind and also that The Rock has joined The Bloodline, it’s imperative The Bloodline is taken down; otherwise, The Tribal Chief will sit on the throne with all the power in his hands!

