How did Drew McIntyre react to "CM Punk" chants directed at him on WWE RAW? His unscripted response revealed

Drew McIntyre defeated Jey Uso on the latest episode of WWE RAW. However, it wasn’t exactly without assistance because Jimmy Uso showed up at ringside to distract Jey Uso. The distraction allowed McIntyre to execute The Claymore before securing the victory.

Once The Scottish Warrior left the ring, Jimmy Uso brought a steel chair into the ring. Luckily for Jey Uso, Seth Rollins showed up to save him from the steel chair, but Rollins ended up suffering when McIntyre returned to the ring and Claymored The Visionary.

While The Scottish Warrior was leaving the ring, fans were chanting ‘CM Punk,’ but McIntyre had an unscripted response for the WWE Universe:

“This is bigger than CM Punk. This is about the world title.”

Drew McIntyre has already warned Seth Rollins to steer clear of The Bloodline. He reminded The Visionary that being involved with The Bloodline will result in the faction members interfering in Rollins vs. McIntyre at WrestleMania 40, and The Scottish Warrior doesn’t want that.

He has been continuously suggesting The Visionary focus on himself and the World Heavyweight Championship, but now Rollins has The Rock’s tag team match challenge to respond to as well. He’s already too deep in with The Bloodline to turn his back on Cody Rhodes now.

Drew McIntyre fired serious shots at Seth Rollins on social media

The Scottish Warrior isn’t too happy with The Visionary putting their match in jeopardy by getting involved with The Bloodline.

During RAW, he had a backstage interview where he was speaking about the current World Heavyweight Champion and his match against Main Event Jey. However, he posted the interview on social media by referring to Seth Rollins as a “junkie”!

Currently, it’s possible that Seth Rollins will work two matches at WrestleMania 40 by taking on Roman Reigns and The Rock in a tag team match with Cody Rhodes and then Drew McIntyre in the world championship match.

