Why do WWE fans think 35-year-old superstar is an 'unsafe worker'? Latest injury brings back the rage over last year's accident

Many in the WWE Universe have directed relentless hate toward a 35-year-old SmackDown Superstar for 'injuring' Elton Prince last week. But is Ridge Holland really an 'unsafe worker'?

Prince suffered a separated shoulder during the tag team match against Sheamus and Ridge Holland on last week's SmackDown. One spot in the match saw the Pretty Deadly member land awkwardly from a rotation mid-air.

Contrary to the wild allegations on social media, Prince got hurt before Holland hit him with a Belly-to-Belly Suplex. There is an important video in which the slowed-down footage shows exactly how the injury occurred on the blue brand.

Although a few trolls are antagonizing the Brawling Brutes member for the recent injury, their rage is actually influenced by a 16-month-old mistake when the same move caused Big E's injury. The latter's awkward landing from a Belly-to-Belly Suplex caused him to suffer from a broken neck and ruled him out of action indefinitely.

Holland's past mistakes have blinded the fans' opinion of him, where an unfortunate accident inside the ring has caused everyone to overlook his impressive work on WWE SmackDown over the last few months. He also tried to explain himself and the spot to fans but was forced into leaving Twitter by the incessant trolling.

WWE Superstar Sheamus defends Ridge Holland against "unsafe worker" allegations

Former WWE Champion Sheamus backed his Brawling Brutes stablemate against the controversial allegations. The Celtic Warrior insisted that Ridge Holland is 'safe' inside the ring and still hasn't received the opportunity to showcase his skills. As per Metro, Sheamus was quoted as saying:

"Ridge is an incredible athlete. He’s smooth as hell in the ring, and what happened was very unfortunate, but I just feel like he hasn’t been given a proper opportunity to show what he can do."

Wrestling Twitter also compared Ridge Holland to "2015 Seth Rollins," as the latter was also subjected to similar unjust criticism from fans over accidental injuries. Some fans often forget that Big E himself insisted that his opponent shouldn't be blamed for the unfortunate accident. Despite video footage suggesting otherwise, Holland is still subjected to dreadful comments on the Internet for 'injuring another superstar.'

