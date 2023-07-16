WWE fans say 35-year-old superstar is an "unsafe worker," compare him to "2015 Seth Rollins"

Many in the WWE Universe have started blaming Ridge Holland for Elton Prince's recent injury on SmackDown.

Last Friday, Ridge Holland and Sheamus locked horns with Pretty Deadly in a tag team match. Prince suffered a separated shoulder during the bout while he was working with Holland. However, the latter has fallen victim to rage from a 16-month-old accident that injured Big E.

Ridge Holland even tried to explain that Prince was hurt because of a shaky landing from a different move, not a Belly-to-Belly Suplex, as many pointed out in their comments. However, he later deleted his tweet and only retained the Instagram post.

Unfortunately, several on social media labeled him an "unsafe worker" and compared Holland to "2015 Seth Rollins." The Architect was treated similarly by fans almost a decade ago when John Cena and Sting sustained injuries while facing him.

Finn Balor, too, was injured in the match against Rollins at SummerSlam the following year. Both times, WWE fans blamed superstars for hurting their opponents, despite it being an unfortunate accident.

Here are some of the comments directed at Ridge Holland following the injury on SmackDown:

. @trapholidayyy Ridge Holland vs 2015 Seth Rollins in a unsafe worker off

kendallwrestling (-_•) @407_kendall Ridge Holland.



This mf took away Big E AND Pretty Deadly away from us….

IDK @InsertNameL @RyanJKrul @WrestleOps Wrestlers when they read the script and find out ridge Holland is giving them a belly to belly

A slowed-down video of the spot shows that Prince was hurt even before Holland hit him with the Belly-to-Belly Suplex. However, many have continued criticizing the Brawling Brutes member and want him to take responsibility for the injury.

But a few in the WWE Universe are backing Holland amid the backlash. They have argued that he did not injure anyone on purpose and it is wrong to accuse a wrestler of being an "unsafe worker."

Sheamus is set to compete in a huge Fatal 4-Way match on WWE SmackDown next week

Sheamus, who recently lost his title bout against Austin Theory due to Pretty Deadly's interference, could get another shot at the United States Championship. He is set to compete in a massive Fatal Four-Way match next week against Rey Mysterio, LA Knight, and Cameron Grimes.

The winner of this match will advance to the United States Championship Invitational finals and will face Santos Escobar for a title shot against Theory. The latter has an essential ally in Kit Wilson, who could work alongside the champion on WWE SmackDown in the absence of his fellow Pretty Deadly tag teammate, Elton Prince.

After receiving a hostile reaction from fans, Austin Theory had a minor breakdown at the latest WWE SuperShow in Fairfax. He also teamed up with Wilson to take on AJ Styles and Karl Anderson in a tag team match and lost against The O.C.

Is Rhea the new Chyna? We asked Shawn Michaels right here