Why did WWE fans think Rhea Ripley was in a relationship with Liv Morgan?

Rhea Ripley's inclusion in The Judgment Day is one of the reasons that won her over with the fans, but her partnership with Liv Morgan shouldn't be forgotten as well. The superstars proved to have a strong connection with each other, and some fans even suspected something more was in play.

Earlier this year, The Eradicator and the SmackDown Superstar joined forces together known as Liv for Brutality. Despite their opposite characters, the duo proved they worked well and even participated in a four-way match for the Women's Tag Team Championship at WrestleMania 38.

Unfortunately, the former tag team fell short and saw Naomi and Sasha Banks win the titles instead. They tried to capture the title again, but the champions retained it. On that same RAW episode, the duo ended their partnership after Liv Morgan was betrayed by Rhea Ripley, who later found her place in The Judgment Day.

Although the duo was short-lived, they managed to hook the audience, mainly because of their contrasting characters and close interactions. Back when Liv for Brutality was still active, posts on social media would usually have fans speculating if they were dating.

However, both WWE Superstars are only friends. Ripley even shared in the past that they not only got along in the ring, but they also bonded over many other things.

"We normally have a good laugh. She is really funny," Rhea Ripley revealed. "We just do dumb stuff together. From taking a photo and seeing how she looks like a little demon to laughing for 30 minutes—I’m not lying, in tears, on the ground, laughing from just one photo. We just talk about anything. Then she is also a horror movie buff, and so am I. We bond over that. She loves candles and makes candles. I love that. I don’t know as much about crystals and candles, but I do like them. We are similar in a lot of different ways."

Are Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan dating anybody at the moment?

Liv for Brutality is long gone, and both stars are now on opposite brands, but some fans still miss the duo. Still, it looks like Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan aren't spending their free time alone.

Ripley is in a relationship with former WWE star Buddy Matthews (fka Buddy Murphy), who is now with AEW. The two would regularly share posts together on social media.

On the other hand, Morgan is reportedly dating former NXT Champion Bo Dallas. Reports also mentioned how the two had already started a business together for their time after wrestling.

Although both Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan have separated, each of their solo careers has turned out for the best. The RAW Superstar has become an important weapon for The Judgment Day, while Morgan even became a former SmackDown Women's Champion.

