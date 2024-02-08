Why is the WWE Press Event in Las Vegas so important? What fans must know before the conference

On February 8, 2024, a WWE Press Event in Las Vegas, Nevada, will be held to kick off WrestleMania 40. Many top stars are advertised for the event, and more unannounced names could also appear. However, the upcoming show holds much more importance.

After The Rock had a staredown with Roman Reigns on SmackDown last week, WWE announced the aforementioned WrestleMania 40 Kickoff Press Event. Advertised alongside the real-life cousins are Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins, Bianca Belair, and Rhea Ripley. However, the showcase is vital for The Grandest Stage of Them All this year.

Expand Tweet

The upcoming Press Event in Las Vegas, Nevada, would clarify The Rock and Roman Reigns' status in April. After both men had an epic face-off last week on SmackDown, fans expressed their outrage about The Great One taking Cody's main event spot at WrestleMania 40. Due to this, WWE has made it clear that Rhodes still has not picked an opponent yet. For the upcoming event, Roman's status will finally be cleared.

Another star who could get clarity on his WrestleMania 40 plans is Seth Rollins. The World Heavyweight Champion recently got the attention of Drew McIntyre and Cody Rhodes, and fans have been wondering who The Visionary would defend his coveted title against.

The WWE Press Event in Las Vegas could also give more clarity on the WrestleMania 40 event as a whole and announce the main events of both nights. They could also announce more matches for marquee superstars during the event. In this way, fans will get hyped, and storylines will begin to take place in the months leading to the event.

What could fans expect for the upcoming WWE Press Event in Las Vegas?

#WeWantCody trends on social media days before the Press Event.

The upcoming WWE Press Event in Las Vegas, Nevada, could open many doors for potential matches and feuds to kickstart the Road to WrestleMania 40. During the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Radio podcast, Dave Meltzer reported that the Press Event will end with fans finally getting their answer for WrestleMania 40, with the status of Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes, and The Rock crystal clear. He also noted that a Triple Threat Match would not be happening but hinted at Roman possibly wrestling on both nights.

What did Roman Reigns and The Rock have to say about the upcoming Press Event in Las Vegas?

The Rock and Roman Reigns have landed in Las Vegas, Nevada, ahead of the WrestleMania 40 Kickoff Press Event. The Brahma Bull stated that the Press Conference would be talked about forever and referred to himself as the long-gamer. On the other hand, The Tribal Chief said that the only guy who mattered had arrived.

It would be interesting to see what will take place at the Press Event tonight.

Are you excited about the WrestleMania 40 Kickoff Press Event? Sound off in the comments section below!

Current AEW star refuses to take Ric Flair's advice. More details RIGHT HERE