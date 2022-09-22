Why did WWE release Jeff Hardy?

Despite being a skilled wrestler and a fan favorite, Jeff Hardy exited WWE in the past and was even released twice. The reason for most of it is because of his behavior and personal problems.

The Charismatic Enigma was first released by the Stamford-based promotion in April 2003 after a decade of being with the company. WWE stated that this was due to his erratic behavior and refusal to go to rehab, amongst other things. The former superstar also added that he was burnt out.

Jeff returned to the company in 2006, but his stay didn't last long. Four years later, he faced CM Punk in a match on an episode of SmackDown where the loser had to leave the company. His exit this time around was said to heal his injuries.

After spending years in Impact Wrestling and the independent circuit, The Hardy Boyz returned to the company at WrestleMania 33 where they quickly captured the RAW Tag Team Championship. Unfortunately, Jeff Hardy's release for this run was similar to the first. In 2021, it was reported that he refused to go to rehab again.

The former WWE Superstar cleared the air on Talk is Jericho and claimed the promotion sided with another person. He even added that the results took a while to process.

"It all comes down to this: The guy that I was reporting to made that decision, and they trusted him over me. Because he’s a professional, as far as recovering sobriety. It took forever to get [the drug results] back,"

Where is Jeff Hardy now after his WWE release?

The former Intercontinental Champion is currently signed with AEW after debuting in March this year. In his first appearance, he rescued Matt against Team AHFO. Unfortunately, his stint with his current promotion has not gone so well.

In June, Jeff was suspended without pay after he was arrested for driving under the influence. However, recent reports have suggested that Hardy is expected to return soon.

