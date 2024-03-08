Why hasn't WWE signed Roman Reigns' cousins, Zilla and Jacob Fatu? Analyzing potential deterrent

When it comes to royal families in professional wrestling, the Anoa'i family stands somewhere at the summit in WWE. It has produced innumerable wrestlers throughout generations and has a rich history. While some left an indelible legacy, some are currently active wrestlers in the Stamford-based promotion.

However, Zilla Fatu and Jacob Fatu are two of the names in the Samoan bloodline that WWE has not yet shown interest in. While the former is Rikishi's son, the latter is the nephew of the WWE legend. With them being connected to the iconic Anoa'i family, fans have often wondered why the company has not yet signed them.

A potential reason behind that could be because of their pasts, as both of them have criminal histories. Zilla Fatu spent six years of his life in juvenile detention during his teenage days. On the other hand, Jacob Fatu was arrested at the age of 18 due to armed robbery, which led him to a penitentiary.

There's no denying that WWE is the biggest wrestling promotion in the world and as a result, it takes a great deal of caution when it comes to business. The company often remains reluctant to hire wrestlers with a bad reputation and criminal history, as it could have repercussions.

Hence, it could be a major reason Zilla Fatu and Jacob Fatu have not yet stepped into the Stamford-based promotion, as WWE could be trying to avoid making that move at the moment.

Possibility of WWE hiring Zilla and Jacob Fatu in the future

World Wrestling Entertainment has ushered in a new era ever since merging under the umbrella of TKO. The company often makes decisions that are favorable to the business, driving it forward. Therefore, when it comes to signing Zilla and Jacob Fatu, there is always a good possibility of it happening.

Both wrestlers come from the legendary Anoa'i family and are connected with Roman Reigns, Solo Sikoa, and The Usos. Therefore, WWE could insert them into the storyline of The Bloodline, which could unravel unfathomable things.

Not only will this add layers to The Bloodline saga, but it will also prove to be a great decision from a business perspective. WWE is known for creating unprecedented moments and fans can expect more to happen in Reigns' current storyline involving his family.

