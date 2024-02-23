Why is WWE SmackDown not live tonight? What to expect from the show

WWE Elimination Chamber 2024 is on the horizon, and tonight's SmackDown will be the go-home edition of the show. It will accentuate the feuds and storylines ahead of the premium live event and play a role in hyping up the fans. However, Friday Night SmackDown will not be live tonight, as the company already taped the entire show last week.

This decision was made because the Elimination Chamber will be held on Saturday, just a day after Friday Night SmackDown. The WWE Superstars have already travelled to Australia, as the company will be hosting the mega event in the nation. Due to the timezone difference between the USA & Australia and the hetic long flight, the go-home episode of the Blue Brand has been pre-recoreded.

However, fans can expect many exciting things from tonight's SmackDown, as several matches have been advertised. LA Knight and Drew McIntyre will square off in the ring to gain momentum before the Men's Elimination Chamber match. Besides, the WWE Universe can expect an interesting segment from The Bloodline.

Tonight's episode of the Blue Brand will also showcase the debut of Bron Breakker. Moreover, Authors of Pain will take on Street Profits in what could turn into chaos. Additionally, Pette Dunne and Tyler Bate will look to make a statement ahead of their Undisputed Tag Team Title match as they take on Dominik Mysterio and JD McDonagh tonight.

Spoilers for tonight's Friday Night SmackDown

As tonight's episode has already been taped, there are leaks about what will transpire on the show. The following information contains spoilers about the go-home edition of SmackDown happening tonight.

The AOP gained a pinfall victory over the Street Profits in their tag team match, with a little assist from Karrion Kross. However, Bobby Lashley came to the rescue after the match and attacked the Doom Walker, only to get his arm injured by the latter. WWE has also showcased backstage segments of The Bloodline.

Bron Breakker defeated Dante Chen in a devastating fashion in his debut match. WWE also showcased a vignette featuring Ashante Thee Adonish and Cedric Alexander introducing their new team. Tiffany Stratton wrestled Liv Morgan on the show and defeated her.

Moreover, Pette Dunne and Tyler delivered an emphatic statement as they defeated The Judgment Day's Dominik Mysterio and JD McDonagh. After the match, Finn Balor and Damian Priest tried to attack the duo but they escaped. LA Knight and Drew McIntyre's match ended in a no contest as Logan Paul and Kevin Owens were involved in it.