Why are WWE SmackDown stars allowed to go after Seth Rollins' World Heavyweight Championship? Reason explained

Seth Rollins will find his next challenger for the World Heavyweight Championship at the Elimination Chamber: Perth. The line-up for the match consists of superstars from both RAW and SmackDown brands, with two participants already being determined.

For those wondering why superstars from the blue brand are fighting to get their hands on the World Heavyweight Championship of the RAW brand, part of the reason lies in the Elimination Chamber being a dual-branded match-up just like the Men's and Women’s Royal Rumble Matches. This narrative allows superstars from both brands to get a fair shot at top titles.

Expand Tweet

Additionally, with Cody Rhodes likely to move to SmackDown to continue his program with Roman Reigns, it is safe to assume that a superstar from the blue brand will replace The American Nightmare on RAW in the aftermath of the Elimination Chamber 2024 Premium Live Event.

Seth Rollins had originally asked Cody Rhodes to face him for the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania XL. The American Nightmare, however, declined the opportunity by opting for a shot at the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship this past Thursday at the Press Event.

Predicting Seth Rollins’ opponent for the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania XL

Six men will fight for a shot at the World Heavyweight Championship inside the Elimination Chamber. Drew McIntyre and Randy Orton have already punched their tickets by defeating AJ Styles and Sami Zayn, respectively.

Here’s the complete line-up for the remaining Elimination Chamber qualifying matches:

Bronson Reed vs. Bobby Lashley – takes place on RAW next week

LA Knight vs. Ivar – takes place on RAW next week

Logan Paul vs. The Miz – takes place on SmackDown next week

Kevin Owens vs. Dominik Mysterio – takes place on SmackDown next week

Expand Tweet

The final line-up for the 2024 Men’s Elimination Chamber Match could possibly feature Drew McIntyre, Randy Orton, Bobby Lashley, LA Knight, Logan Paul, and Kevin Owens.

Assuming Knight is the replacement for Cody Rhodes and considering his massive popularity with the WWE Universe, the Megastar can potentially win the 2024 Men's Elimination Chamber Match to earn a shot against Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania XL.

Fans can check out the updated Elimination Chamber 2024 match card here.

Are you excited about the Elimination Chamber 2024? Sound off in the comments section below!

Current AEW star refuses to take Ric Flair's advice. More details RIGHT HERE