Why is WWE star Ridge Holland receiving death threats? Reason for online hate explored

Ridge Holland recently shared on his social media that he received death threats after an incident involving WWE Superstar Big E. The latter has been out of action for a while due to an injury he sustained in a tag team match.

On March 11, 2022, Big E and Kofi Kingston from The New Day were in action against Ridge Holland and Sheamus. During the SmackDown bout, Holland delivered a suplex to the former WWE Champion outside the ring. Unfortunately, the latter suffered a serious neck injury after landing awkwardly. Ridge has since apologized for what transpired, but some fans still can't move on.

It has been a year since the unfortunate accident, but Ridge shared that he and his family continue to receive negative messages.

Xavier Woods later tweeted in support of Holland, stating that the latter and his family shouldn't receive any more threats. Woods also noted that fans should instead focus their energy on sending positive messages to Big E.

"Pro Wrestling is extremely dangerous. All of us involved understand that. Ridge & his family do not deserve to be treated this way. Please do not send any hate towards them. Instead use your energy to do something positive like sending love to E. Be kind. Please be kind."

Austin Creed @AustinCreedWins Ridge Holland @RidgeWWE 🏻 keep ‘em coming. Death threats. Threats to my family. Lobbying for me to lose my job. Being labeled as racist. Great stuff🏻 keep ‘em coming. Death threats. Threats to my family. Lobbying for me to lose my job. Being labeled as racist. Great stuff 👍🏻 keep ‘em coming. Pro Wrestling is extremely dangerous. All of us involved understand that. Ridge & his family do not deserve to be treated this way. Please do not send any hate towards them. Instead use your energy to do something positive like sending love to E. Be kind. Please be kind. twitter.com/ridgewwe/statu… Pro Wrestling is extremely dangerous. All of us involved understand that. Ridge & his family do not deserve to be treated this way. Please do not send any hate towards them. Instead use your energy to do something positive like sending love to E. Be kind. Please be kind. twitter.com/ridgewwe/statu…

Big E has already forgiven Ridge Holland for the unfortunate WWE incident

The harassment Ridge Holland has been receiving from fans is definitely unwarranted, especially since The New Day member himself doesn't bear any ill will towards the former.

In an interview with ESPN, Big E shared that he had no issues with The Brawling Brutes member at all. Both of them knew the risks of the sport and E expressed that he was fortunate to still be doing well.

"I have no issue whatsoever with Ridge. He's reached out and said some very kind things. ...What we do is dangerous, and there are inherent dangers. And to that degree, we all kind of know what we sign up for, and it was unfortunate that it went down that way. But I'm not dead. I'm alive. I'm doing well," he said.

A year after the injury, Big E shared that his neck is, fortunately, healing well but that his career inside the ring is still uncertain. Despite what transpired, Ridge's fellow superstars have since expressed they have forgiven him and the hate towards the SmackDown star should stop.

A WWE legend calls The Firefly Funhouse embarrassing here

Poll : 0 votes