Will 4-time champion related to The Undertaker return to WWE? Exploring the ideal scenario

The Undertaker officially retired from wrestling in 2021 but would make sporadic appearances in the following years, much like his wife Michelle McCool. While The Deadman seems content with his appearances, the former Divas Champion also has an interesting idea in mind if she returns.

Michelle McCool joined WWE in 2004 and debuted on the main roster in 2006. However, her run with Layla in 2009 as part of LayCool elevated her character. In 2011, she retired from full-time wrestling competition after citing injuries and giving birth to her daughter with The Undertaker the following year. While she would make surprise appearances, especially during the Women's Royal Rumble, she would not turn down teaming with her partner again.

In a past episode of the Six Feet Under podcast, Michelle entertained questions surrounding a wrestling return. She stated that she would find a LayCool reunion pretty cool and named The IIconics as one of the teams they would have wanted to face as they were similar to McCool and Layla. However, since they are no longer part of WWE, the former Women's Champion doesn't have anybody specific in mind to face.

McCool also gave a vague answer about possibly returning to singles action, saying it was The Undertaker and the host who were talking about it and not her. However, the former Divas Champion answered that she would never turn down a Royal Rumble appearance.

What was Michelle McCool's reaction to The Undertaker wanting to come out of retirement?

Michelle was last seen on television at the 2023 Women's Royal Rumble

The Deadman has been keen on his retirement and hasn't brought back the wrestling boots since retiring. However, when he planned to do so, his wife had varying reactions.

In another Six Feet Under episode, The Deadman stated he got the itch in March of this year after arriving from Australia. When he opened up about returning to wrestling to Michelle, she was in disbelief and asked if he was willing to risk everything he fixed after retiring. However, seconds later, she asked him when he would begin training again.

When was The Undertaker's last WWE television appearance?

Fans last saw The Deadman on Night Two of WrestleMania XL during the main event of Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes. During the appearance, he Chokeslammed The Rock in favor of The American Nightmare.

Expand Tweet

It would be interesting to see when and where fans will see the wrestling couple in WWE soon.

Poll : Do you want to see a LayCool reunion in WWE? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Content quality

Website Design

Missing Information

Incorrect Stats

Too many ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback