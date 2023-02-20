Will Becky Lynch miss WWE RAW due to Young Rock tonight? Priorities revealed

Becky Lynch has become a recurring character in Dwayne Johnson's Young Rock series on NBC. Still, it looks like the former is still clear for WWE RAW's February 20, 2023 episode.

The season finale episode of Young Rock will air on February 24, 2023. A clip from the episode teased that it will be about Dwayne's transition from wrestling to acting. It remains to be seen whether Becky Lynch will also appear in the upcoming episode. Even if she is, her scenes have already been filmed in the past. This means that The Man is all clear for an appearance on tonight's RAW.

"Florida, 2000: With his Hollywood prospects on the upswing, Dwayne makes good on a long-standing promise to his family; as the Johnsons reflect on how far they've come, Dwayne can't help wondering if there's something bigger for him on the horizon." Description for the S3, Ep 13 of Young Rock

Becky Lynch has already appeared on previous episodes of Young Rock. The former RAW Women's Champion first portrayed the iconic artist Cyndi Lauper in the Season 3 premiere of the series. The episode was titled The People Need You, which aired on November 4, 2022. Lynch returned on the 12th episode of the same season. The episode aired on February 17, 2023, titled Chest to Chest.

Becky Lynch earns praise from Dwayne Johnson for Young Rock performance

Big Time Becks showcased time and time again that her ability to portray a character is just as valuable as her in-ring skills. Her performance on Young Rock is just a glimpse of what she would do if she took her talents outside of WWE.

In an Instagram post about the previous episode of Young Rock, Dwayne Johnson praised Becky Lynch once again for portraying Cyndi Lauper. Not only that, but The Great One also called the RAW Superstar a "WWE Legend and future Hall of Famer."

"@WWE legend and future Hall of Famer @beckylynchwwe transforms into the iconic music trailblazer @cyndilauper 🌟🌟 I was a little kid when I first met Cyndi - and she was/is unforgettable. Amazing soul 🙏🏾 And Becky’s transformation into Cyndi is extraordinary. Nailed it. A must see.Very proud of Rebecca Quinn."

At the moment, Young Rock's fourth season still hasn't been renewed or canceled. If the series does continue, it will be no surprise if Becky Lynch returns once again.

