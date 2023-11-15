Will Becky Lynch's heat with 37-year-old WWE star cause a real-life issue at Survivor Series 2023? What we know

Becky Lynch is rumored to be part of a multi-woman match at Survivor Series 2023. According to reports, The Man is set to join Bianca Belair’s team against Damage CTRL at the November 25 premium live event. The bout could be announced as early as this Friday on SmackDown.

WWE teased the Women’s WarGames match last Friday on SmackDown when Asuka turned heel on Bianca Belair and Charlotte Flair in their six-woman tag team match against Damage CTRL (Bayley, IYO SKY, and Kairi Sane).

Lynch potentially joining Team Belair will cause her to work alongside Charlotte Flair. Both women have real-life heat, with their controversial title exchange segment from October 2021 being a major example of the animosity at bay.

That said, the pair have put business first and will probably do so this time as well. The 37-year-old megastar is considered one of Becky Lynch’s best opponents and vice versa. Both women have put on numerous classics against each other in the past.

It remains to be seen if Bianca Belair will turn to her former rival for support in the lead-up to Survivor Series 2023. Fans will have to wait till SmackDown this Friday to find out.

Becky Lynch’s rumored opponent to cost her at Survivor Series 2023? Looking at the possibility

Becky Lynch is the supposed fourth member of Team Belair for the Women’s WarGames match at Survivor Series 2023. At least, that’s what the internet is saying in the lead-up to the November 25 premium live event in Chicago.

Her rumored opponent, Jade Cargill, is presumably the fifth and final woman in Team Bianca Belair. This is quite interesting because Cargill has teased on multiple occasions that she might be a heel on RAW or SmackDown.

It is possible that former AEW TBS Champion could join Team Belair only to turn on them by attacking Lynch during the match – putting the babyfaces at a four-on-five disadvantage in the high-stakes match-up next Saturday.

Only time will tell.

