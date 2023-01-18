Will Big E ever return to WWE?

WWE Superstar Big E is among the most likable names to step inside a wrestling locker room. His peers can attest to that, making the New Day member a real-life babyface. This was also affirmed through the inaugural Sportskeeda Wrestling Awards, as E was named the Babyface of the Year.

You - the fans - voted for Big E, who broke his neck after landing awkwardly from a belly-to-belly suplex from Ridge Holland on the March 12th, 2022, episode of SmackDown. Current AEW announcer Renee Paquette, who voted for him in the Sportskeeda Wrestling Awards, stated that the former WWE Champion will "come back even better, stronger and ‘babyfacier’."

But will he?

Big E remains on the road to recovery and is thankfully able to live an everyday life, which is most important. As for a potential WWE return, the 36-year-old has revealed he will find out in March, as he is due for more scans at the one-year mark from his injury.

This suggests that E's in-ring future is uncertain, although several superstars have come back from worse injuries and more extended layoffs. Edge is an example in this regard, as he returned to the ring in 2020 after staying retired for nine years. However, it remains to be seen when The Powerhouse of Positivity will wrestle again if he ever does.

Big E could have a future in WWE even if he retires

While a return to the ring is the ideal scenario, the former WWE Champion has claimed he would be content if he never wrestled again. Big E could take on multiple backstage roles in the company, especially considering his popularity among the roster.

The New Day member is charismatic enough to pull off an on-screen role without ever needing to wrestle. He has also kept busy during his time away by doing some voice-over work that he very much enjoyed.

While Big E's possible WWE return could lead to better things in 2023, the past year obviously left him out of contention for the Sportskeeda Wrestling Awards. His New Day brothers, Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods, could have a shot at becoming Tag Team of the Year, though.

Do you think they should win the award? Stay tuned to learn more about how you can vote alongside legends in the second annual Sportskeeda Wrestling Awards!

