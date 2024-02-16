Will any of Brock Lesnar's kids become wrestlers? The inactive WWE star once answered this question

Brock Lesnar’s last WWE match was against Cody Rhodes at SummerSlam 2023. The Beast lost the bout but embraced The American Nightmare’s victory by raising Rhodes’ hand in the air. Following that, Lesnar was supposed to return in the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble match, but he may not be seen anytime soon.

Brock Lesnar has been tied up in allegations and a lawsuit by a former WWE staff member, who has named Vince McMahon in the same. Ever since that, WWE has distanced itself from the multi-time former champion, and replaced him with Bron Breakker at Royal Rumble 2024.

If this is the end of Lesnar’s in-ring career, one might wonder if any of his children will continue The Beast's legacy. He has two sons, Turk and Duke, born in 2009 and 2010, respectively, with his wife Sable. During an interview, The Beast spoke about his young sons and whether or not they’re interested in wrestling.

"I tried to take them to wrestling and it just wasn't their thing. They were like five and six and I brought these little singlets out. They were like, 'What is that? Slingshots?' They're hockey players. Honestly, for me it's great because I don't think I could have spent another 20 years in a wrestling room. Now I'm in ice rinks. It's different and fun, but I'm enjoying it."

Brock Lesnar also has a son named Luke and a daughter named Mya Lynn with ex-fiancé Nicole McCain. Mya Lynn is a shot put champion and recently set a record with a throw of 18.50m. On the other hand, Luke Lesnar has dabbled with wrestling and plays Ice Hockey as well. He became the Minnesota State Champion thrice.

Update on whether Brock Lesnar will return to WWE

Vince McMahon and Brock Lesnar are two of the most renowned individuals in the pro wrestling industry, and it’s not possible to remove their legacy completely. However, as of now, the Stamford-based promotion has kept itself away from both of them.

Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio feels that even though Lesnar isn’t coming back soon, one can never say never in this industry.

“It appears that Brock Lesnar is not going to be around for a while. Some people think ever. When it comes to talent, I hate to say forever because most of the time it’s not the case, especially if somebody can draw, they seem to find a way back.”

The Beast’s match at Elimination Chamber 2024 was supposed to be against Dominik Mysterio; however, that has been removed from the plans.

