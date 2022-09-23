Will Brock Lesnar wrestle at WWE Crown Jewel 2022?

After over a month of absence from WWE television, Brock Lesnar could possibly return to the company's programming soon.

At this year's SummerSlam, The Beast Incarnate and Roman Reigns faced each other in a Last Man Standing Match. The bout ended with the latter retaining his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship with the help of The Bloodline.

Since then, fans have not seen Lesnar on television. Although he has been heavily advertised for the Day 1 event set for January 1 next year, fans may not possibly have to wait that long.

According to Xero News, the former Universal Champion is set to return for Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia this October. The annual spectacle is scheduled to take place on November 5, 2022. However, no exact date or confirmation has been shared about Lesnar's potential comeback for the time being.

While away from the ring, the veteran is occupied with other activities. Brock Lesnar's recent hunting stint recently garnered some heat from fans after he posed with the animal he potentially killed.

Rumored opponent for Brock Lesnar at WWE Crown Jewel 2022

One of the stars that the former champion clashed paths with this year is Bobby Lashley. At Royal Rumble 2022, The All Mighty defeated Lesnar to win the WWE Championship. The latter regained the title at Elimination Chamber not long after but is yet to beat Lashley one-on-one.

A previous report by Xero News suggested possible early plans for a match between the two for the Saudi Arabia show. Meanwhile, Goldberg is also rumored to return to face Veer Mahaan and Omos at Crown Jewel 2022.

With the high-profile event inching closer, Brock Lesnar's absence from television may be shortlived. Fans will have to wait and see who will step up to The Beast upon his rumored comeback.

